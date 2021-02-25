After overlooking Charlie Bertrand out of high school, UVA lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany wasn't about to make that mistake twice

That proved true for four years, as Bertrand became a two-time Division II player of the year and two-time Division II national champion. He scored 210 goals in 58 games. But when COVID-19 cut the 2020 season short, Bertrand decided to pursue a higher opportunity and seek a transfer to a Division I power.

He said he looked at a number of schools but when Tiffany and Virginia, the 2019 national champion, offered him a scholarship, he knew where he was headed.

How would the 6-foot-3, 220-pound attackman fit in with an already loaded Virginia offense?

He answered that by scoring four goals in his debut, No. 3 Virginia’s season-opening win over Towson. In all, Bertrand has tallied seven goals and four assists in three games heading into Saturday’s game at No. 10 Syracuse.

The production hasn’t surprised his fellow Cavaliers, who said they’ve been wowed by his offensive skills since he arrived at UVA.

“He’s incredible,” said teammate Ian Laviano. “Every day in practice our jaws are dropping with some kind of new move or behind the back shot.”

While Bertrand played exclusively the left attack spot at Merrimack, at Virginia, he’s already been used at attack, wing and midfield.