After rare losing streak, JMU looks to rebound starting Saturday at ODU

As the clock hit zero on JMU's loss in Louisville late Saturday night, the weight of the defeat was felt across the team. The Dukes lost their third straight game.

“There's a lot of guys in the locker room hurting because they're not used to losing,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said after the 34-10 loss. “So they're hurt and we’ve got to find a way to rebound in our last three Sun Belt games.”

The Dukes have found themselves in a position the team hasn’t seen in recent years — and it’s taking a mental toll. Three straight losses after an electrifying 5-0 start, combined with battered players dealing with injuries and struggling to use their minimal depth against well-established FBS programs, has turned what originally was a perfect start to something a bit more like what was predicted this offseason.

But still, with an orange and pink sky providing a backdrop to practice at Bridgeforth Stadium, the Dukes were on the field again this week focusing on one thing, their game against Old Dominion on Saturday.

“We're really just looking forward to getting back to playing JMU football and bouncing back hard this week,” redshirt junior defensive lineman Jalen Green said. “So, you know, we're just looking to make a statement about who we are.”

The Monarchs are on a three-game losing streak of their own, and both teams will be trying to get back in the win column in the newly established Sun Belt rivalry.

“See how you can improve, [because] I feel like that's the only way you can look at it,” redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu said. “Because you can't go back in the past and change it … I feel like when you do that, that's gonna bring you good results.”

JMU is still only one game away from a winning record, and sits second in the Sun Belt East behind Coastal Carolina. ODU, on the other hand, is last in the division right now. But even with the Monarchs’ own trials, Cignetti hasn’t counted them out yet, particularly since many of the players know each other on both teams.

Some players, like redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black, grew up in the Virginia Beach area and have dubbed this their personal homecoming game, which adds an extra level of juice to such a familiar opponent.

“It's definitely been something that I've been looking forward to since we found out the schedule,” Black said. “I get to go home and play against some of the guys I grew up with. And I think it's a blessing to be able to go back.”

There are also players on both sides the two head coaches have recruited, according to Cignetti. But while the familiarity of the name is there, it doesn’t necessarily add any advantage in JMU’s preparation.

The Dukes spent the majority of the weekend wiping clean their frustrations following the loss to Louisville.

“The conversations were we need to just tighten up and do the thing that we're supposed to, play JMU football,” Black said, “fast, physical, relentless and toughness [because] coaches are really hard on us about that. “

It’s the final road game for the Dukes this week, before closing out their inaugural season against Georgia State and Coastal Carolina, respectively. And yes, while JMU hasn’t looked too far ahead, the team still believes that a win against ODU this week continues to push them in the right direction as they return to Bridgeforth again.