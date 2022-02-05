After rocky first quarter, No. 1 UVA lacrosse rolls over Air Force, 21-11

CHARLOTTESVILLE – During the week, Virginia lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany wondered how ready his team would be for its season opener Saturday against Air Force, the earliest start date in program history.
It turned out, UVA needed one quarter of play to really be ready to launch its pursuit of a third straight national championship.
“I hope to not have too many more first quarters like that,” said Tiffany. “They came out and popped us.”
Down 3-0 after the opening period, the No. 1 Cavaliers dominated the rest of the way, slamming Air Force 21-11 on the day the team raised its 2021 national title banner.
Payton Cormier and Xander Dickson each scored four goals and Connor Shellenberger, the most outstanding player of last year’s final four weekend, added two goals and five assists as UVA improved to 5-1 in season openers under Tiffany.
“There’s a difference in a game,” said Dickson. “Everyone’s a little nervous at first, a little jittery. … I think once we calmed down, once we settled in, Griffin Schutz got us that first goal, and I think from there it was pretty smooth sailing.”
Virginia erased its 3-0 deficit, outscoring Air Force 17-3 in the second and third quarters, with Petey LaSalla winning 15 of 21 faceoffs during those periods.
“It really does start with Petey LaSalla winning all those balls,” said Tiffany. “If you get our offense enough touches with Connor Shellenberger and Matt Moore, Payton Cormier and the midfielders we can run out there, we’re really dangerous.”
UVA opened with eight players in the lineup who played in the 2021 national title game, plus two freshmen – Schutz, a midfielder and the nation’s No. 1 recruit, and goalie Matthew Nunes.
Air Force wasted no time testing the Cavaliers’ rookie in the cage, attacking him with 12 shots in the first quarter, seven of which were on goal, and scoring three times.
Nunes faced his first college shot 1:02 into the game, saving an attempt off the stick of Brandon Dodd.
He gave up his first college goal just over three minutes later when Alexander Stepney fed Chris Bardak charging to the crease and Bardak beat the rookie to give Air Force a 1-0 lead.
AF went up 2-0 just 47 seconds later, when Aiden Tolen beat Nunes low to his left with a bouncing shot, and 3-0 on an unassisted goal by Brenden Crouse with 2:50 left in the period.
It was the first time Tiffany’s team has been shutout in the first quarter of a season opener in the six seasons he’s led the Cavaliers.
“I thought he did really well with his composure,” Tiffany said of Nunes, who finished with eight saves and eight goals allowed. “That wasn’t the script I wanted. I wanted the first time he saw a shot we’d be up 3-0.”
But UVA stormed back in the second quarter, scoring twice in the first 1:11 on goals by Schutz and Dickson, both assisted by Shellenberger. It tied the game 3-3 on an outside shot by Johns Hopkins transfer Evan Zinn with 12:43 left in the half.
That begun a stretch where the Cavaliers would outscore Air Force 17-3, including 7-0 in the third quarter, before handing the game over to its backups in the final period.
“I think we knew we had to stay calm. We knew what we were doing,” said Cormier. “That’s what we saw in the second quarter. … I think we did a really good job of moving the ball. I think everybody did a really good job, knowing what to do, sharing the ball and helping the next person get a shot on goal.”
Virginia is home again next weekend when it hosts High Point on Sunday.
