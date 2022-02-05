After rocky first quarter, No. 1 UVA lacrosse rolls over Air Force, 21-11

“It really does start with Petey LaSalla winning all those balls,” said Tiffany. “If you get our offense enough touches with Connor Shellenberger and Matt Moore, Payton Cormier and the midfielders we can run out there, we’re really dangerous.”

UVA opened with eight players in the lineup who played in the 2021 national title game, plus two freshmen – Schutz, a midfielder and the nation’s No. 1 recruit, and goalie Matthew Nunes.

Air Force wasted no time testing the Cavaliers’ rookie in the cage, attacking him with 12 shots in the first quarter, seven of which were on goal, and scoring three times.

Nunes faced his first college shot 1:02 into the game, saving an attempt off the stick of Brandon Dodd.

He gave up his first college goal just over three minutes later when Alexander Stepney fed Chris Bardak charging to the crease and Bardak beat the rookie to give Air Force a 1-0 lead.

AF went up 2-0 just 47 seconds later, when Aiden Tolen beat Nunes low to his left with a bouncing shot, and 3-0 on an unassisted goal by Brenden Crouse with 2:50 left in the period.