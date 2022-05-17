After shaky April, UVA lacrosse star Connor Shellenberger appears ready to shine again in May

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The most outstanding player of the 2021 NCAA lacrosse tournament looks, well, outstanding again.

After playing through the month of April injured, and enduring his least productive stretch as a collegian, Connor Shellenberger scored four goals and had four assists in Virginia's first-round win at Brown.

“You really saw, going into the playoffs, how much it means to him,” said senior faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla. “He really exploded Saturday night.”

Shellenberger scored the first two goals of the game, abating the doubt that had begun to creep into the star’s own head following a relatively pedestrian output last month.

“I had a little bit of worry,” admitted Shellenberger on Monday after practice. “‘I need to get out of this shooting drought.’”

Last year, as a redshirt freshman, Shellenberger dominated the NCAA tournament, winning most outstanding player honors after scoring 14 goals in the Cavaliers’ four victories, as the team claimed a second straight national championship. He set a program record with 24 points in the tournament.

His postseason was undeniably scintillating, but his regular season had also been outstanding. In all, he tallied 79 points – including 42 assists -- as a rookie, both program records for a freshman. He earned All-America honors and entered this season as one of the top names in college lacrosse.

And this year, Shellenberger, a Charlottesville native, picked up where he left off, tallying 21 goals and 21 assists through the team’s first eight games. Then came the Richmond game, an upset loss on the road, and injuries to LaSalla and senior attackman Matt Moore.

The next game, at North Carolina, saw the Tar Heels able to focus their defense on Shellenberger, physically battering the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder. He finished with a goal and an assist and suffered an upper body injury.

His next time out, against Duke, Shellenberger failed to score for the first time this year. In all, he managed just seven goals and 11 assists over the final seven games of the regular season.

It begged the question: What’s wrong with Connor Shellenberger?

The answer, as Shellenberger wasted no time in showing against Brown, was nothing. Nothing that a two-plus week break to get healthy couldn’t fix.

“We were able to take some time off from lacrosse and then when we came back, we were able to work on the fundamentals of shooting, dodging,” said Shellenberger. “All those things you lose track of when the season starts to wear you down.”

The break since the team ended regular season with a 20-10 win over Lafayette on April 28 gave LaSalla’s shoulder time to heal and strengthen. Moore’s ailing hamstring improved. Shellenberger got healthy.

Suddenly, UVA (12-3) looked more like the team that opened the year with hopes of winning a third straight national title.

“It was definitely frustrating,” LaSalla said of the injuries that beset the team last month. “Guys like Shelly and Matt getting healthy, too, is really important for our team’s success.”

Now, the Cavaliers are full strength heading into Sunday’s quarterfinal matchup with undefeated Maryland, the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, and a team that drubbed UVA 23-12 in March at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

Virginia beat the Terrapins 17-16 in the 2021 national championship game, with Shellenberger scoring four goals and dishing out two assists.

“It’s definitely a lot more fun,” said Shellenberger. “When you’re not able to do the things you want to be doing or you feel you need to be doing to play well, it’s pretty frustrating. Now, in the month of May, when we have our most important games, we’re able to do all the things that are necessary to win.”