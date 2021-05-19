After spending the fall playing football, Dox Aitken's return to UVA lacrosse helping 'Hoos in NCAA tournament

Aitken managed just three goals and one assist in the first seven games of this season.

“At first, it was gently putting Dox into more playing time,” said Tiffany. “And then, after about a month, when he still wasn’t clicking, we were kind of like just jamming him in, like, ‘I don’t care. He’s going to figure it out. Just keep pushing him out there.’”

Despite his slow start to his encore at UVA, Aitken was enjoying playing the sport as much as ever.

“At the end of a season, whether it’s cut halfway short or you win the national championship, you’re always a little bit burned out,” he said. “You sometimes forget how fun the sport is. Literally forgetting about the sport for a little while was a huge reset button.”

He didn’t fret over his less-than-spectacular early results and, going into the team’s March 20 game against Robert Morris, Tiffany saw a welcome sight in practice.

“The old Dox Aitken was back,” said Tiffany.

Aitken scored three goals in the win over Robert Morris and has 12 in the last eight games for the Cavaliers (11-4). Fourth-seeded Virginia faces fifth-seeded Georgetown (13-2) in an NCAA tournament quarterfinal Saturday in Hempstead, New York.