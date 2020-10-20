After suffering two ACL tears early in his career, Juan Munoz is excelling for Longwood

When Griff Aldrich was hired at Longwood in spring 2018, there was one peculiar question mark in particular he had to address.
He inherited a point guard who'd spend two years in Farmville, but without a second of collegiate game experience.
Juan Munoz arrived at Longwood in 2016 after a record-setting prep career at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C. But, two weeks before the Lancers’ first game that fall, Munoz was part of a knee-to-knee collision with a teammate in practice. He was diagnosed with a torn right ACL, and a freshman season over before it started.
After nine months of rehab, Munoz made it back in the mix, only to tear his right ACL again in a preseason scrimmage against Hampton in 2017.
So when Aldrich took over the program several months later, he didn’t know where Munoz was going to fit.
“And so my encouragement back then to him was just, 'Keep working and let's see where things go,’” Aldrich said.
Things, for Munoz, turned straight up. He returned from an 11-month second rehab stint to finally hit the floor as a redshirt freshman in November 2018 and, over the course of the past two seasons, has emerged as a two-way nucleus for Longwood.
He’s experienced notable personal growth both on and off the court the past two years, and the fifth-year junior, not long removed from being a question mark, is now vital for the Lancers.
Loved ones’ encouragement helped make it possible.
“They just told me if I really wanted to pursue this basketball stuff, even with the injuries, just to give it my all, give it 100%. And let the chips fall where they may,” Munoz said. “And I'm doing that right now and I'm happy with everything that's going on."
At Panther Creek, Munoz set a school scoring record with 1,704 career points. He committed to Longwood — then coached by Jayson Gee — before his senior season, attracted by the staff’s emphasis on not just basketball but life, and life after basketball.
When Munoz suffered his first knee injury, as a freshman, it was a tough moment. At the same time, he quickly twisted it to view it as a glass half full situation.
“I'd take that year to get stronger, work on my game and just get a feel for college basketball and college in general,” he said.
Two- to three-hour rehab sessions every day were a reality for nine months, before Munoz was cleared. Then, during the Lancers’ 2017 scrimmage against Hampton, he went up to contest a shot, something he’s done 1,000 times before. But, when he came down, he landed in such a way that he reinjured his knee.
"It was tough,” Munoz said. “Just because I thought the first time I did everything right.”
The second go-around got him thinking more in-depth about the rehab process: from his diet to his sleep habits. A night owl in the past, he put a focus on getting eight to nine hours of sleep every day.
Meanwhile, in March 2018, Gee resigned from his post. Aldrich was hired about three weeks later. So, as Munoz worked to return to the court and find his place, he did so under new leadership.
“[Aldrich] could've easily said, 'Yeah, we don't want you here.' And then we could've just parted our ways,” Munoz said. “But he definitely gave me another shot. And appreciate him and the coaching staff for giving that.”
After an almost yearlong second rehab process, Munoz got a green light in September 2018.
Finally on the floor, the 2018-19 season was one Munoz described as a slow grind. He came off the bench, and played limited minutes at times. But the playing time increased late in the year. He scored a season-high 15 points in Longwood’s final game, against DePaul in the CBI, part of a stretch of almost 20 minutes per game over the team’s final nine.
He led the team with a 43.2% mark from 3-point range overall that year.
And the confidence he got from competing, after missing two years, meant the world to him.
“Just to know I can do it,” the 6-foot, 170-pounder said. “Once you realize you can do something, all power to you. ... And it was just a great feeling."
That carried over into last season, when he led the Lancers with 10.8 points a game. He added a team-high 43 steals, too, and started 12 of their final 14 games.
As Munoz established himself on the court, Aldrich and his staff also challenged him to apply the commitment he showed in basketball to all areas of his life — academically, socially, etc.
Aldrich has seen “massive strides.”
"I really made it a priority these past two years to just grow off the court. As a man,” Munoz said. “Just because my growth off the court really affected my play on the court. So just having everything prioritized in my life was really big to me. “
Munoz completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration earlier this year, and is now working toward a master’s degree in business administration.
The Lancers, last season, went 9-9 in Big South play, their best showing in their eight-year history in the league. But the team lost three senior starters, and a fourth starter to transfer.
So while Aldrich is excited about his 2020-21 team’s talent, the deficiency is in the area of experience. That’s where Munoz will play a key role.
“I think this will be his best year yet,” Aldrich said. “He's had a great summer and a great preseason. He's leading in a manner that he's never led before.”
Munoz said the biggest thing he’s learned from his experience at Longwood is to never give up.
Aldrich didn’t give up on him, and he didn’t give up on himself. Now he’s finally succeeding.
“If you want something, go do it,” Munoz said. “Just put everything you have into it.”
