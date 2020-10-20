After suffering two ACL tears early in his career, Juan Munoz is excelling for Longwood

The second go-around got him thinking more in-depth about the rehab process: from his diet to his sleep habits. A night owl in the past, he put a focus on getting eight to nine hours of sleep every day.

Meanwhile, in March 2018, Gee resigned from his post. Aldrich was hired about three weeks later. So, as Munoz worked to return to the court and find his place, he did so under new leadership.

“[Aldrich] could've easily said, 'Yeah, we don't want you here.' And then we could've just parted our ways,” Munoz said. “But he definitely gave me another shot. And appreciate him and the coaching staff for giving that.”

After an almost yearlong second rehab process, Munoz got a green light in September 2018.

Finally on the floor, the 2018-19 season was one Munoz described as a slow grind. He came off the bench, and played limited minutes at times. But the playing time increased late in the year. He scored a season-high 15 points in Longwood’s final game, against DePaul in the CBI, part of a stretch of almost 20 minutes per game over the team’s final nine.

He led the team with a 43.2% mark from 3-point range overall that year.

And the confidence he got from competing, after missing two years, meant the world to him.