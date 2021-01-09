After test of nonconference play, A-10 favorite VCU jumping into league play full force

For VCU’s women’s basketball team, nonconference play was a test, to say the least.
For starters, the run-up to the season featured 20 fewer practices than usual due to quarantining.
Then all but one of the Rams’ out-of-conference contests were on the road — a result of the season start date being pushed back by two weeks to Nov. 25 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of VCU’s nonconference home games had been scheduled for dates prior to Nov. 25.
Also, injuries affected multiple players. Six Rams missed at least a game and VCU deployed five different starting lineups over the course of seven nonconference matchups.
VCU opened the season with a win against Saint Mary’s and beat a talented Buffalo team at home. But the Rams emerged from out-of-conference competition with a 2-5 record.
Still, those games provided good information, coach Beth O’Boyle said. The Rams, who were picked as the Atlantic 10 preseason favorite, entered their league opener at Richmond on Dec. 20 knowing they needed to get better.
“We thought we weren’t playing consistently hard enough for 40 minutes, that there were some lulls in our play,” O’Boyle said. “And there definitely were some great moments out there, but that there were other times where we were playing too relaxed.
“So I think what we took from that first semester was, ‘Hey, this is what we really need to improve on.’”
VCU, closer to full strength, proceeded to author a dominating, 24-point victory against the Spiders.
What followed was an almost three-week break from games, over the holidays and including a bye on the first full weekend of A-10 league play last weekend. Some players returned home for a bit.
They restarted workouts shortly before the new year, with some renewed energy. They’re beginning league play full force this weekend, as they chase a second regular-season A-10 title in three years and what’s been an elusive conference tournament title.
“I think there is definitely that push that, ‘Hey, this is the conference season,’” O’Boyle said. “And we’re ready to go.”
The Rams’ spate of absences included multiple pivotal pieces. Senior Tera Reed, VCU’s leading scorer the past three seasons, missed three games early. Senior Sydnei Archie, who started all 64 of her appearances the past two seasons, missed the first two games of this season, as did junior Janika Griffith-Wallace, a talented transfer who sat out last season after arriving from Murray State.
Freshman Elze Motekaityte, who is averaging 11.2 minutes, also missed two nonconference games. She didn’t appear in VCU’s return to A-10 play either, at Duquesne Friday night. Sophomore Samantha Robinson, who is averaging 19.6 minutes, missed the Rams’ Dec. 9 game against East Carolina.
Senior Sofya Pashigoreva missed each of the team’s first eight games before making an appearance against Duquesne Friday.
Still, O’Boyle feels the Rams had the pieces there in the nonconference bouts to have won. Their five losses were decided by an average of 6 points.
“I think it was a couple different things in each one of those games — not finishing out the game the way that we wanted to,” O’Boyle said.
Despite the speed bumps VCU has encountered, the team has four players averaging double-figure points, led by Reed (16 points per game). And Sarah Te-Biasu has stepped in and played assuredly at point guard as a freshman, surrounded by the experienced returners who made the Rams the A-10 favorite.
“I think that, with the tempo that we really want to play at, that when we can use our defense — and whether that’s full court or the half court — and we can apply pressure and really disrupt the rhythm of teams’ offense, that we’re going to be in a good spot,” O’Boyle said.
A-10 play this year features an altered configuration, with 18 games, up from 16, and a regionalized travel format. The majority of games will be played on Fridays and Sundays, allowing teams to get two games per weekend road trip or two games at home over the course of a weekend.
As it begins league play in earnest this weekend, VCU is on the road. It won 68-63 in overtime at Duquesne on Friday night, to improve to 4-5 overall and 2-0 in A-10 play, and will face St. Bonaventure (1-5, 0-3) on Sunday at noon.
The Rams have had some challenges and disappointing results to push through. But, at the same time, their goals have remained the same, O’Boyle said.
They’re now off to a perfect start to league play, and the title chase will continue.
“We want to be playing for that A-10 championship," O’Boyle said.
