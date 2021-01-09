After test of nonconference play, A-10 favorite VCU jumping into league play full force

Senior Sofya Pashigoreva missed each of the team’s first eight games before making an appearance against Duquesne Friday.

Still, O’Boyle feels the Rams had the pieces there in the nonconference bouts to have won. Their five losses were decided by an average of 6 points.

“I think it was a couple different things in each one of those games — not finishing out the game the way that we wanted to,” O’Boyle said.

Despite the speed bumps VCU has encountered, the team has four players averaging double-figure points, led by Reed (16 points per game). And Sarah Te-Biasu has stepped in and played assuredly at point guard as a freshman, surrounded by the experienced returners who made the Rams the A-10 favorite.

“I think that, with the tempo that we really want to play at, that when we can use our defense — and whether that’s full court or the half court — and we can apply pressure and really disrupt the rhythm of teams’ offense, that we’re going to be in a good spot,” O’Boyle said.

A-10 play this year features an altered configuration, with 18 games, up from 16, and a regionalized travel format. The majority of games will be played on Fridays and Sundays, allowing teams to get two games per weekend road trip or two games at home over the course of a weekend.