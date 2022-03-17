After two years of waiting, Randolph-Macon looks to advance in the Division III Final Four

For Randolph-Macon fifth-year seniors Buzz Anthony and David Funderburg, one of the best parts of each game in this year’s Division III men’s basketball tournament has been the very beginning.

“When that ball tips off,” said Funderburg. “It makes me so grateful every time that clock starts, because I experienced when that didn’t happen.”

While the clock has been ticking on the Yellow Jackets’ veteran’s eligibility, time – in the postseason – has felt like it stood still the past two seasons.

Two years ago, Randolph-Macon was ranked third nationally and just getting set to play in the Division III Sweet 16 when the tournament was abruptly called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season, with the Yellow Jackets ranked No. 1 in the nation, the tourney was canceled before it started, due to low participation of D-III schools, still wrestling the impact of the virus.

Now, they’re back on the brink of program history. They’re the top-ranked team in the country and set to face No. 2 Marietta in a national semifinal Friday in Fort Wayne, Ind.

“I definitely have not gotten ahead of myself,” said Anthony. “I’m not believing the Final Four is happening until we’re there on Friday and that ball is tipped.”

While Anthony admits he spent some time this week joking with friends about what calamity could befall the Jackets in their bid for the school’s first-ever D-III championship game appearance – “snow in Indiana. An insane blizzard,” is what he came up with – the Yellow Jackets have spent most of their time getting for the Pioneers.

R-MC won the teams’ matchup during the regular season, an 82-74 road victory in November in the Pioneers’ own invitational.

“Our team has confidence knowing that we won that meeting in a sold out place,” said Anthony. “That environment was crazy. And we’re playing better basketball right now then we were back in November.”

Indeed, the Yellow Jackets are on a roll. They’re 31-1 this year – the one loss a one-point road setback at Christopher Newport – setting a program record for wins. They enter Friday having won 25 straight.

Their closest game in the tournament was a 16-point win over Babson in the second round. They won their last two games – against Massachusetts Dartmouth and WPI – by 23.

Still. R-MC coach Josh Merkel isn’t worried about his team being overconfident ahead of the Marietta rematch.

“We have a humble confidence about us,” said Merkel, in his seventh season. “Our confidence comes from our training and our prep. But we know we lose to anybody too. We have a respect all, fear none, know that scared goes home-type of approach.”

Merkel helps keep the humility by instilling what the program calls a “plus-one” mentality, the idea that each player should get better in one area of their game every day. Video review of games, even all those victories, is hyper-critical and focused on targeting areas to work on.

“If you were in our locker room after all of our wins,” said Anthony, “you wouldn’t know that we won the game sometimes.”

Of course, Marietta should bring plenty of good vibes into Friday’s matchup, as well. The Pioneers have won 27 in a row, though its path through the D-III has been noticeably more perilous.

It included an overtime win over Rochester in the second round and a two-point victory over CNU in the sectional final.

Only one team will advance to Saturday’s national championship game. And unless that team is R-MC, the Yellow Jackets said they’ll feel that their dream deferred was ultimately denied.

“We haven’t done anything yet,” said Funderburg. “We’ve had this target or title of No. 1 for a good bit of the past two years, but when you look at a postseason, because of COVID, it’s kind of true that we haven’t really done anything yet. I’m just grateful that we have an opportunity to do it this year.”