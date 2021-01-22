After Wednesday disappointment, VCU continues challenging stretch against Dayton Saturday

"We just got to try to stay levelheaded as possible,” said Douglas, a fifth-year senior on an overall young VCU team. “I mean, you don't want to get too high or get too low. But playing with emotion definitely helps you, but you don't want to get caught up in other stuff.”

Rhoades, after the St. Bonaventure game, touched on the fact that the Rams have had moments like Wednesday — there’s been multiple instances of second-half slippage this year — but that what happened against the Bonnies was the worst case of it. VCU’s loss to Rhode Island on Jan. 9 was the closest parallel to what it experienced Wednesday.

Douglas spoke Friday about how every opponent is going to make a run. Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure did. But what the Rams have to do, he said, is understand that and counter with a run of their own.

“Instead of letting other mistakes — and, on top of that, emotional stuff — [compound] it and then making more mistakes, and then the run doesn't stop, it just keeps going,” Douglas said.

The most obvious difference between the Dayton of last year and the Dayton that will visit VCU Saturday is the absence of national player of the year Obi Toppin, a first-round draft pick to the Knicks.