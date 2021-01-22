After Wednesday disappointment, VCU continues challenging stretch against Dayton Saturday

When VCU flipped on the film Thursday, of Wednesday’s loss at St. Bonaventure, the scope of what was shown was a tad different than usual.
Coach Mike Rhoades expressed in his postgame remarks Wednesday how he felt the Rams’ emotions took over as the Bonnies stormed back in the second half. The swing contributed to the events that allowed a 1-point game with just over nine minutes to play to end as a 16-point VCU loss.
So when the Rams sat down to watch the tape, it wasn’t purely about the Xs and Os. The coaches zeroed in on moments of adversity, and how members of the team reacted to those moments.
Aspects like body language and the quality of huddles were examined.
“Seeing different moments — when something happened right here, like, OK, we made a basket. ... The game's still tied, but then somebody does something or we're caught up in the moment and how that backfires against us,” forward Corey Douglas said.
The manner in which Wednesday’s game slipped away will be a lesson a still-maturing VCU (10-4, 3-2 Atlantic 10) team will have to digest and discern moving forward, and quickly. The experience came right as the Rams entered a crucial stretch, in the meat of Atlantic 10 play.
They’re back home, but play host to rival Dayton Saturday afternoon at the Siegel Center. The Flyers have won three straight heading into the matchup, which will tip off at 4:30 p.m. and air on CBS Sports Network.
"We just got to try to stay levelheaded as possible,” said Douglas, a fifth-year senior on an overall young VCU team. “I mean, you don't want to get too high or get too low. But playing with emotion definitely helps you, but you don't want to get caught up in other stuff.”
Rhoades, after the St. Bonaventure game, touched on the fact that the Rams have had moments like Wednesday — there’s been multiple instances of second-half slippage this year — but that what happened against the Bonnies was the worst case of it. VCU’s loss to Rhode Island on Jan. 9 was the closest parallel to what it experienced Wednesday.
Douglas spoke Friday about how every opponent is going to make a run. Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure did. But what the Rams have to do, he said, is understand that and counter with a run of their own.
“Instead of letting other mistakes — and, on top of that, emotional stuff — [compound] it and then making more mistakes, and then the run doesn't stop, it just keeps going,” Douglas said.
The most obvious difference between the Dayton of last year and the Dayton that will visit VCU Saturday is the absence of national player of the year Obi Toppin, a first-round draft pick to the Knicks.
Now it’s the Jalen Crutcher show for the Flyers — the senior guard is averaging 19.5 points and shooting 45% from 3-point range, while leading the nation in minutes per game (39.4).
Through him, Dayton operates what is one of the most efficient offensive attacks in the country. The Flyers are 20th in the nation in overall field goal percentage (50%) and 38th in 3-point field goal percentage (38.1%).
"One of the main things is going to be how we guard and contain Crutcher,” Douglas said. “He really makes them go.”
Senior guard Ibi Watson is adding 15.9 points a game, while shooting 43.5% and playing 38.9 minutes a game.
The stretch the Rams have ahead includes, after Dayton, second-place Massachusetts (5-3, 4-1) at home on Wednesday, and a trip to Rhode Island (7-8, 4-4) one week later, on Feb. 3.
That means the disappointment from Wednesday can’t be a point to dwell on. Douglas said the energy in practice has been high since the Rams returned from St. Bonaventure. Everyone’s been locked in, he said.
The Rams know they must learn from Wednesday. The next couple of games will show whether they did.
“A lot of guys were upset,” Douglas said of Wednesday. “But, unfortunately, we had to learn from this, and it ended up being a loss. But we can't dwell on it. We have to move forward."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr