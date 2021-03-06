After worst-to-first journey, James Madison begins CAA tournament play as top seed Sunday

When Mark Byington arrived in Harrisonburg last year, he hit the reset button at James Madison.
Byington was hired to lead the Dukes’ men’s hoops team last March, after seven years at Georgia Southern. He stepped into a program that had gone a combined 43-85 the previous four seasons, and that finished no higher than seventh in the Colonial Athletic Association standings.
JMU lost three starters and seven players total from last year’s squad, and Byington brought in 10 new players and a completely new coaching staff.
But, through all the change, what Byington preached to the Dukes when they stepped on campus last offseason was just to work hard. Because of the uncertainty of this college basketball season, he didn’t put too many expectations in place.
“We kind of just stayed within trying to get better,” Byington said.
That steadfastness has helped JMU to a dramatic turnaround in Byington’s first season. With the CAA’s top offensive attack, the Dukes went 8-2 in league play this year, and 13-6 overall, to claim a share of the league’s regular-season title for the first time since 2014-15.
They’re the top seed in the CAA tournament for the first time since the 1993-94 season, and after the tournament was moved to their new Atlantic Union Bank Center, will open postseason play at home on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. against the winner of Saturday afternoon’s game between No. 8 seed Elon and No. 9 Towson.
“It’s been a pretty awesome season for us,” said senior forward Zach Jacobs, the 2016-17 Times-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year out of Trinity Episcopal. “And we’re sitting in a lot different place than we were last year.”
Even after the turnover JMU experienced, Jacobs said that, from Day 1, the Dukes knew they had a lot of talent. Jacobs averaged 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds last season, and led the team with 24 blocks.
Joining him as the Dukes’ lone other senior was guard Matt Lewis, who led JMU and was fifth in the conference at 19 points per game in 2019-20.
And forward Julien Wooden and guard Michael Christmas earned much time as freshmen, at 19.2 and 19.1 minutes per game, respectively.
But after finishing last in the league last season, and following all the change, JMU was picked to finish ninth — next to last — in the CAA preseason poll in November.
That accentuated the Dukes’ feeling that they had something to prove.
“When someone picks you at a certain spot or thinks you can’t do something, if you’re the right type of person, I think you want to prove them wrong,” Byington said.
JMU began the season 3-4, but to junior guard Vado Morse, a big moment for the team was its matchup at VCU on Dec. 22. The Rams were 6-2 at the time, and Morse was out with a foot injury.
But the Dukes fought back from a 20-point deficit midway through the second half to give themselves a chance late in what ended as an 82-81 loss.
“That was a big step, a big leap in our program,” said Morse, who transferred to JMU from Mount St. Mary’s in May. “It gave us a lot of confidence in ourselves, and know we had something big.”
Byington, even in the losses, could see players getting better and better. That gradual path of improvement carried over to CAA play.
After falling to Northeastern on Jan. 23, the Dukes reeled off seven straight victories. That included one on Jan. 24 against Northeastern, which earned the other share of the regular-season title, and two in a row in February over Hofstra, the league’s preseason favorite and last season’s conference tournament champion.
JMU has paced the CAA at 78.5 points per game this season, led by Lewis’ 19.7 per game and Morse’s 14.0.
Lewis, though, is out for the rest of season following a knee injury suffered Feb. 14 against Hofstra. That means more on the shoulders of Morse, who had 25 points in the Dukes’ loss to Drexel to close the regular season.
“He’s just got to make sure his mentality’s right with aggressiveness and being able to attack the game,” Byington said of Morse.
Lewis on Friday was named the CAA player of the year, and Byington the CAA coach of the year. Morse was a third-team pick, and forward Justin Amadi was selected to the all-rookie team.
The Dukes’ offensive success aside, Byington said he believes the biggest aspect of his team is its defense. And getting back to a level they played on that end earlier in the season was the staff’s message to the players this past week, Morse said.
With Lewis out, Byington said his team is going into the CAA tournament as an underdog. But the Dukes have already completed a worst-to-first journey. Now can they make a run toward what would be the school’s first CAA tournament title since 2013?
They’ll find out starting Sunday.
“We’re going to be significant underdogs, probably in every single game we play,” Byington said. “So our guys like that role, and then we’ll see what we can do with it.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr