After worst-to-first journey, James Madison begins CAA tournament play as top seed Sunday

When Mark Byington arrived in Harrisonburg last year, he hit the reset button at James Madison.

Byington was hired to lead the Dukes’ men’s hoops team last March, after seven years at Georgia Southern. He stepped into a program that had gone a combined 43-85 the previous four seasons, and that finished no higher than seventh in the Colonial Athletic Association standings.

JMU lost three starters and seven players total from last year’s squad, and Byington brought in 10 new players and a completely new coaching staff.

But, through all the change, what Byington preached to the Dukes when they stepped on campus last offseason was just to work hard. Because of the uncertainty of this college basketball season, he didn’t put too many expectations in place.

“We kind of just stayed within trying to get better,” Byington said.

That steadfastness has helped JMU to a dramatic turnaround in Byington’s first season. With the CAA’s top offensive attack, the Dukes went 8-2 in league play this year, and 13-6 overall, to claim a share of the league’s regular-season title for the first time since 2014-15.