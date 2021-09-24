Aileen Guthrie's career year as a senior is of major value for VCU women's soccer

“It's a great success story,” VCU coach Lindsey Martin said. “Because you have other kids that don't have success those early years, and maybe give up or look to transfer out. And, for [Guthrie], she just kept going and it's worked out really well for her.”

Guthrie is coachable, Martin said, a quality that showed even when she wasn’t playing early in her career. In those years, Guthrie would come to the coaching staff with pen and paper, and pick their brains about what they were looking for from her, and how she could get better.

Sitting out was frustrating — Guthrie didn't play at all her freshman season. But she knew that if she kept doing what was asked of her, she would eventually get a chance.

“So I just kept working,” Guthrie said. “But it is hard at first.”

Before VCU, and at the beginning of her time with the Rams, Guthrie played a winger role, out wide in the formation. But Martin had a conversation with Guthrie at one point, about the prospect of moving to a center forward role.

Martin believed Guthrie’s skill set fit the center forward position. She had never played there in her career, but was excited about the adjustment.

She began to make the transition to her new position as a sophomore.