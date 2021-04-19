Air Raid looks tailor-made for VMI receivers such as Mike Jackson (J.R. Tucker High)

The play that sealed VMI’s Southern Conference championship and the first FCS playoff bid in program history was, fittingly, a pass.
On Saturday in Lexington, the Keydets led The Citadel 14-0 and 21-7, but couldn’t shake the Bulldogs. With VMI up 24-17 and about two minutes remaining, quarterback Seth Morgan took the snap on first-and-10 from midfield and began what coach Scott Wachenheim called “our form of the triple-option.”
Morgan could run the ball, hand it to a back, or pass about 15 yards downfield, where Mike Jackson worked against one-on-one coverage. Off these reads, “We haven’t thrown that pass all season long because it hasn’t been open,” said Wachenheim. “It was open this time.”
Jackson, a junior from J.R. Tucker High, made the reception, broke a tackle, and scored on a 50-yard connection that started the celebration in Foster Stadium’s stands. The 31-17 victory secured VMI’s first football championship since 1977.
Through decades of competitive frustration – the program’s last winning record before this spring’s 6-1 mark came in 1981 (6-3-1) - VMI tried the standard triple-option, pro-style systems, and various other approaches. The Keydets now operate out of what they call the Air Raid, a spread scheme that emphasizes the pass.
That’s what No. 3 seed James Madison (5-0) will try to limit Saturday in Harrisonburg, which the Keydets (30 ppg) visit for intrastate FCS playoff activity. VMI averages 313 passing yards, ranking ninth nationally. Against The Citadel, VMI threw for 344 yards and three TDs.
“I’m confident in our guys. I think we have one of the best offenses in the country,” said Morgan, a redshirt freshman from Pittsburgh. “We’re ready.”
Jakob Herres, a 6-foot-4, 211-pound junior, in a typical game makes 10 catches for 115 yards, among the FCS’ best in both categories. From Easton, Pa., Herres drew two Division I offers: VMI and Army West Point. Ground-based Army passes infrequently. Hello, Lexington.
“I knew I could play DI and I was just grateful that coach Wach and them took a chance on me and let me grow as a player,” said Herres.
Jackson, a 6-2 184-pounder who averages five catches and 52 receiving yards, took the well-worn Richmond-to-VMI path. Eighteen of 94 players on the Keydets’ roster live in or around Virginia's capital.
“It’s definitely a connection, a unit within the unit,” said Jackson, drawn to VMI by its passing accent. “You’ve got a lot of guys from the same area as you, and we relate in that way. I hope we just continue to pick up guys from Richmond because it’s shown to pay off for this team.”
Morgan views Herres’ size and strength as major advantages against any defensive back, and likes the physical manner in which Jackson finds ways to create separation and make plays. Like most VMI football players, Herres and Jackson seriously considered leaving VMI before Saturday’s reward arrived.
“You go through the first week here and you’re like, ‘Wow, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do this,’” said Herres. He was motivated to persevere by teammates, the same support system that convinced Jackson to remain at VMI.
“We bond so closely through all the hardships we endure here,” said Jackson.
Keydets mixed with old grads and other fans for 30 minutes on the Foster Stadium field following the win over The Citadel, VMI’s rival above all others. There was a great deal to celebrate.
“You want to soak a moment like that in,” said Jackson. “It’s hard to walk away.”
Notes: Saturday's VMI-at-JMU 2 p.m. game will be streamed on ESPN3 ... The winner faces the North Dakota-Missouri State winner in the FCS quarterfinals on May 1 or 2 ... This will be the 14th meeting of the Dukes and Keydets, but the first since 2009. JMU leads the series 10-3.
