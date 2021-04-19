Air Raid looks tailor-made for VMI receivers such as Mike Jackson (J.R. Tucker High)

“I’m confident in our guys. I think we have one of the best offenses in the country,” said Morgan, a redshirt freshman from Pittsburgh. “We’re ready.”

Jakob Herres, a 6-foot-4, 211-pound junior, in a typical game makes 10 catches for 115 yards, among the FCS’ best in both categories. From Easton, Pa., Herres drew two Division I offers: VMI and Army West Point. Ground-based Army passes infrequently. Hello, Lexington.

“I knew I could play DI and I was just grateful that coach Wach and them took a chance on me and let me grow as a player,” said Herres.

Jackson, a 6-2 184-pounder who averages five catches and 52 receiving yards, took the well-worn Richmond-to-VMI path. Eighteen of 94 players on the Keydets’ roster live in or around Virginia's capital.

“It’s definitely a connection, a unit within the unit,” said Jackson, drawn to VMI by its passing accent. “You’ve got a lot of guys from the same area as you, and we relate in that way. I hope we just continue to pick up guys from Richmond because it’s shown to pay off for this team.”