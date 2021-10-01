Alabama, Ole Miss defenders don't want repeat of shootout

Alabama didn’t need as much immediate help but added Tennessee transfer Henry To’oTo’o at middle linebacker and he’s leading the team in tackles. The defense is led by outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who has 8.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Anderson resembles former Alabama and NFL star Derrick Thomas and stands out even on a defense loaded with onetime top prospects.

“They’ve got great players all over, but he’s the best of all of them,” Kiffin said.

Statistically, the Rebels have certainly improved after ranking 126th nationally in total defense last season. Now, they’re a more respectable 59th, allowing one fewer point in the first three games than they surrendered to the Tide a year ago.

Alabama ranks 18th in yards allowed.

But the Rebels haven’t proved it against a team like Alabama, which also hasn’t faced such a prolific offense.

The Tide’s biggest test came in a 31-29 win over No. 10 Florida and the defense looked more vulnerable in the second half of that game, especially.

But it was nothing like that 2020 shootout with Ole Miss. To’oTo’o wasn’t around then but knows it’s on the mind of his new teammates.