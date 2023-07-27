CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ali Jennings ranked third nationally last season in receiving yards per game. He might well have led the pack but for an injury sustained at the hands of his new Virginia Tech teammate.

“This is actually a funny story,” Jennings said Wednesday during the ACC’s preseason media function.

And wildly coincidental.

Jennings earned first-team, All-Sun Belt last year at Old Dominion, and in the Monarchs’ late-October game against Georgia Southern, he caught a pass in the left flat from Hayden Wolff. Third-team all-conference defensive back Derrick Canteen tackled him after a 1-yard gain.

“I knew something was wrong right away,” said Jennings, a standout on Highland Springs’ 2018 state champions. “I couldn’t put pressure on (my right ankle). I couldn’t cut laterally.”

Jennings limped off the field, took painkillers and caught nine passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. But symptoms worsened, and knowing he was compromised, subsequent opponents adjusted coverages to force him into painful cuts.

“So they were kind of erasing me from the game,” Jennings said.

Indeed, Jennings had a combined seven receptions for 54 yards in his final two outings, and when he heard a pop in the ankle against Marshall on Nov. 5, he figured he was done. An MRI the next day revealed a partial ligament tear and the need for surgery.

Through seven games, Jennings was averaging 129.3 yards, but relatively meager production versus Georgia State and Marshall dipped his average to 106.6 yards, 6.3 behind Bowl Subdivision leader Rashee Rice of Southern Methodist.

“I was kind of disappointed because of the season I was having,” Jennings said, “and we still had an opportunity to go to a bowl game. I kind of felt like I gave up on my team, even though there was nothing I could do.

“It gave me time to think about everything I’ve done, everything I put into the season. It just reminded me there’s more work to do.”

After entering the transfer portal, Jennings quickly decided that work would transpire at Virginia Tech, where Brent Pry’s roster desperately needs playmakers. The lure of a final college season at the Power Five level — Jennings began his career at West Virginia — and the chance to play for new Hokies receivers coach and fellow Richmonder Fontel Mines were irresistible.

A former University of Virginia receiver, Mines is Jennings’ mentor and was coaching ODU’s tight ends. They first met when Jennings attended a youth football camp Mines staged at Hermitage High.

Less than a month after Jennings committed to Virginia Tech, Canteen did as well. When they finally met in Blacksburg this offseason, Jennings showed Canteen a clip of the fateful play that he had saved on his phone.

“I give him a hard time because of what went down,” Jennings said. “But it wasn’t necessarily his fault. We were both playing the game at a high level, and it just happened.”

After surgery in November, Jennings rehabbed at Tech. He was unable to work out for months, and although he participated some during spring practices, he was clearly not back to form.

After additional training this summer, Jennings believes he is.

“I’m as strong as I’ve ever been,” he said. “I’m the fastest I’ve ever been.”

Fresh off a 3-8 season in which they ranked 122nd nationally in touchdown passes with nine, the same number Jennings caught by himself last year, the Hokies need him and fellow transfers Jaylin Lane (Middle Tennessee) and Da’Quan Felton (Norfolk State) to contribute early and often.

Learning Tech’s offense shouldn’t be a problem for Jennings. Hokies offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen worked under ODU coach Ricky Rahne when Rahne was Penn State’s OC.

Jennings has “earned the respect of everyone on the team and the staff,” Pry said. “He was not entirely healthy in the spring. I give him credit because he just kept battling. He needed the reps, he needed to get the work, he needed to take off a little rust. He wasn’t 100% until the summer, so I’m excited to see him working with a full tank.”

In a full-circle moment, Jennings will open his final college season Sept. 2 at Lane Stadium against ODU. The teams clashed in last year’s opener in Norfolk, where Jennings’ late 38-yard reception set up the Monarchs’ winning touchdown.

ODU’s upset victory was redemption for Jennings, a lifelong Tech fan who went unrecruited by former Hokies coach Justin Fuente and his staff. But now Jennings wears the uniform of players he grew up watching such as David Wilson, the Edmunds brothers, Kam Chancellor and Macho Harris.

“We’re ready to ball out,” Jennings said, “and I can’t wait to show everybody.”

