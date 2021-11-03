All-American tackle Fornadel back and feeling good for JMU — an important return for the Dukes

When Liam Fornadel touched the turf at James Madison’s Bridgeforth Stadium Saturday, he was hit with a feeling of calm.
Fornadel — after earning All-America honors at right tackle for the Dukes as a sophomore and junior — ran into injury complications in both his true senior campaign in the spring, and at the beginning of his fifth-year senior season this fall.
In the spring, tears to the labrum in his left shoulder, and damage to his AC joint, prompted the cessation of his season after just two games.
Then, in JMU’s Sept. 4 fall opener against Morehead State, Fornadel — who had moved to left tackle — suffered a torn MCL in his left knee. Coach Curt Cignetti said in the aftermath that it was an injury that could sideline Fornadel for the year.
But the rehab timeline proved more fortunate for Fornadel. And, after missing six games, he was able to make a return for JMU this past Saturday against Elon, injecting a heavy dose of experience back into a line that provided time for quarterback Cole Johnson to pass for a school-record six touchdowns.
Cignetti said it’s hard to put a value on Fornadel’s impact for the Dukes, who host Campbell Saturday at 3:30 p.m. For Fornadel, being on the field again at all was a relief.
“There was a lot of uncertainty with the injury. Especially when it happened,” Fornadel said Wednesday. “And just going back out there, even the warmups before the game — all the stuff before the game was very calming. Just getting to understand that I have another shot at this, have another crack at this season.”
Fordanel’s injury was a rare MCL tear that required surgery, torn from the shinbone. The operation was performed early in the week following the Morehead State game.
Despite the initial concern about the prospects of the rest of Fornadel’s season, he was told following the surgery that his recovery calendar would be six to eight weeks. So he wanted to, and expected to, come back this season
“I wanted to finish out the season with the team on the field,” Fornadel said.
The Wyckoff, N.J., native’s rehab process included two treatment sessions a day, typically around 7 a.m. in the mornings and also before team meetings or practices.
Meanwhile, sitting out for most of the spring season taught him how to approach the role of player-coach, assisting his replacement at left tackle, redshirt freshman Tyler Stephens, and others on the line.
“Just to help them, just in terms of the detail,” Fornadel said. “Understanding that there are little things that you can do in your game.”
Fornadel’s said his offensive line teammates were also great at seeking him out and asking questions, too. And Fornadel was willing to give any tips he could offer. With him out, the Dukes were starting three total redshirt freshmen up front, with left Tyshawn Wyatt (Henrico) and right guard Cole Potts joining Stephens.
Cignetti said in the week before the Elon game that he thought the line made progress in its game against Delaware the previous Saturday. And Fornadel has seen a progression in the younger players’ understanding of the type of physicality it takes to be successful up front.
But against tough defenses in Villanova, Richmond and Delaware, JMU faced some offensive struggles for most of October — namely completing drives for touchdowns. The team scored just one touchdown apiece against the Spiders and Blue Hens.
Perhaps no coincidence, though, the Dukes burst out of the slump big against the Phoenix Saturday with Fornadel back. Johnson was able to complete 20 straight passes at one point, in the first half. And JMU’s 454 total yards were its most since it had 512 against Maine in September.
“Sometimes in a game, he's sitting there telling me kind of what he sees out there,” Johnson said of Fornadel. “And if we're at the line, what protection that we should be in. So I think it's great having Liam back and helping me out there, and helping those younger guys on the offensive line.”
Fornadel said he was really happy with the line’s performance Saturday. And he said he feels great on the field — Tuesday marked eight weeks since his surgery.
For the Dukes, it’s an invaluable return.
“It's just great to have him back there,” Cignetti said.
