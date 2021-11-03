All-American tackle Fornadel back and feeling good for JMU — an important return for the Dukes

When Liam Fornadel touched the turf at James Madison’s Bridgeforth Stadium Saturday, he was hit with a feeling of calm.

Fornadel — after earning All-America honors at right tackle for the Dukes as a sophomore and junior — ran into injury complications in both his true senior campaign in the spring, and at the beginning of his fifth-year senior season this fall.

In the spring, tears to the labrum in his left shoulder, and damage to his AC joint, prompted the cessation of his season after just two games.

Then, in JMU’s Sept. 4 fall opener against Morehead State, Fornadel — who had moved to left tackle — suffered a torn MCL in his left knee. Coach Curt Cignetti said in the aftermath that it was an injury that could sideline Fornadel for the year.

But the rehab timeline proved more fortunate for Fornadel. And, after missing six games, he was able to make a return for JMU this past Saturday against Elon, injecting a heavy dose of experience back into a line that provided time for quarterback Cole Johnson to pass for a school-record six touchdowns.

Cignetti said it’s hard to put a value on Fornadel’s impact for the Dukes, who host Campbell Saturday at 3:30 p.m. For Fornadel, being on the field again at all was a relief.