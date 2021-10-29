Altitude, late kickoff among the challenges UVA faces at No. 25 BYU

Senior center Olu Oluwatimi has played at elevation, spending the 2017 at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs (elevation 7,258 feet).

“I think the players will notice, but they should get adjusted,” he said. “There was an adjustment when I went to Air Force, initially, but I don’t think it’ll be a big problem.”

Anae and Mendenhall both dismissed the altitude issue this week.

“If I come out of the tunnel with a mask on, then you'll know that I need more help breathing,” said Mendenhall, who spent 13 years in Provo, the final 11 seasons as the Cougars head coach. “The more you make of it, the more it is something.”

As for that ultra-late kickoff?

“To be clear, I'm normally in bed at 9:30,” said Mendenhall, whose team will be the playing latest of its six night games far this season. “So yeah, I'm going to have to work my sleep schedule a little bit this week.”

Of far more concern for UVA (6-2) – seeking its first five-game win streak since 2007 – is a defense that’s struggled giving up big plays, including allowing three touchdowns of 35 yards or longer in Saturday’s 48-40 win over Georgia Tech.