Aluma, Radford help No. 20 Virginia Tech hold off No. 19 Duke for 74-67 win

Roach led Duke with a game-high 22 points and forward Matthew Hurt added 20.

Tech (10-2, 4-1 ACC) led by as many as 18 in the first half, but the Blue Devils drew to 68-64 after a pair of free throws by Roach with 2:34 to play.

For the first time this season, Cassell Coliseum hosted a Top 25 matchup, with both Tech and Duke (5-3, 3-1) in the national rankings this week. Tech drew its largest home crowd this year, using almost all of its 250 capacity limit of family and friends of players and staff.

Virginia Tech came out aggressively on both ends of the floor, forcing five turnovers in the first nine minutes and shooting well. The Hokies hit six of their first eight shots, including all three of their 3-point attempts, to jump out to a 17-7 lead.

A 12-0 run, fueled by Cone and Aluma, pushed Tech’s advantage to 29-12 midway through the first half.

Duke outscored the Hokies 18-10 during the half’s final seven minutes, but Radford made sure the home team kept the lead during that time, scoring all 10 of Tech’s points.

The Blue Devils trailed 46-34 at halftime.

They opened the second half with a vengeance, using a 6-0 run to pull to 46-40 early in the period.