Amidst COVID confusion, Mike Young prepares for second season leading Virginia Tech basketball

“I think anybody that tells you they have an idea what it’s going to look like is, they’re kidding themselves,” said Young. “I’ve had a couple of people, one scientist, one person within the ACC, that said, ‘If you think you’re going to get 27 games in you’re out of your mind. It’s not going to happen.’”

What Young and his staff are busy working on now is what the 2020-21 Hokies will look like. The roster has undergone a massive overhaul after Young’s 16-16 debut season.

Gone are Landers Nolley, P.J. Horne and Isaiah Wilkins, who all transferred out. In our Cartier Diarra (Kansas State), Cordell Pemsl (Iowa) and Justyn Mutts (Delaware), who transferred in. Along with Wofford transfer Keve Aluma, who sat out last season, that group gives Young considerably more size and experience to work with than what he had a year ago.

“We needed to get bigger,” said Young. “We were woefully inadequate there. We didn’t get fouled enough. We were too perimeter oriented. We didn’t rebound well enough. Just so many things that we’re trying to mask a year ago. I do think that we’ve done a nice job of addressing those needs. Now, we’re still going to be on the smaller side compared to others in our league but we’re better equipped to compete night in, night out physically.”