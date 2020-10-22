Amidst COVID confusion, Mike Young prepares for second season leading Virginia Tech basketball

Mike Young, as is his nature, has tried to focus on the silver linings as he’s navigated the pandemic while preparing for his second season as Virginia Tech’s basketball. There are the nightly dinners with his family and the occasional afternoon movie with his children.
Still, Young doesn’t hide the joy getting back in the practice gym with his team last week brought him.
“There are much bigger problems out there, but man it’s so much fun to go down and practice and to hear the squeaks and the noises in Hahn Hurst again,” Young said this week. “That is heartwarming for me.”
After Young’s first season with the Hokies ended with a 78-56 drubbing by North Carolina on March 10 in the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Young said his team dispersed from there, with many players heading off to spring break.
Two days later, the rest of the tournament was canceled due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The spring sports season went the same way shortly thereafter and Young didn’t see his team again until July 6, when players were allowed to return to voluntary workouts on campus at Tech.
That commenced preparations for a season Young believes will take place, though he’s admittedly unsure what it may look like. He said he’s accelerating the pace of the team’s preseason work, taking advantage of the fact that his program hasn’t had any COVID issues to this point.
He has friends in the college coaching profession who haven’t been able to practice yet because of outbreaks of the virus.
“Here we are, what, five weeks away from what we hope is the start of our season. We’re gonna play,” said Young. “And I hold out hope that it’s going to be a fulfilling and rewarding year for all of us. But boy is it going to be different, and we all know it.”
The ACC’s current plan calls for teams to play a full, 20-game conference schedule, plus the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and whatever other non-league games each school chooses to schedule. What are the odds that teams play anywhere near a full schedule?
Well, Young is quick to note threshold for teams to be eligible for this year’s NCAA tournament has been dropped to 13.
How will teams handle contact tracing? Virginia Tech’s football team has played games this season with as many as two dozen players unavailable, many presumably due to positive COVID tests or contact tracing.
The much smaller roster for a basketball program could not withstand a proportional depletion.
And what about officials? It’s unlikely they’ll travel nationally to work games and, with different leagues having different safety protocols, it’s possible referees who normally call games for multiple conferences might have to pick one.
“I think anybody that tells you they have an idea what it’s going to look like is, they’re kidding themselves,” said Young. “I’ve had a couple of people, one scientist, one person within the ACC, that said, ‘If you think you’re going to get 27 games in you’re out of your mind. It’s not going to happen.’”
What Young and his staff are busy working on now is what the 2020-21 Hokies will look like. The roster has undergone a massive overhaul after Young’s 16-16 debut season.
Gone are Landers Nolley, P.J. Horne and Isaiah Wilkins, who all transferred out. In our Cartier Diarra (Kansas State), Cordell Pemsl (Iowa) and Justyn Mutts (Delaware), who transferred in. Along with Wofford transfer Keve Aluma, who sat out last season, that group gives Young considerably more size and experience to work with than what he had a year ago.
“We needed to get bigger,” said Young. “We were woefully inadequate there. We didn’t get fouled enough. We were too perimeter oriented. We didn’t rebound well enough. Just so many things that we’re trying to mask a year ago. I do think that we’ve done a nice job of addressing those needs. Now, we’re still going to be on the smaller side compared to others in our league but we’re better equipped to compete night in, night out physically.”
Diarra gives the Hokies an explosive scorer from the point guard position, manned last season by the more defensively-relevant Wabissa Bede. Diarra, a graduate transfer, averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists as a junior at Kansas State.
Still, Young said Bede would still have a major role this season, praised his defense and ball handling and said he and Diarra could be on the floor together at times.
“We’re going to integrate those pieces,” said Young. “Cartier is a dynamic guy. He’s gonna get fouled more. He’s going to help our team athletically in terms of his footspeed and quickness. I look forward to seeing it all come together.”