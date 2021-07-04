An 'institution,' longtime VCU men's basketball secretary Dianne Long retires after 37 years

He knew Long as a good person, and came to find she was very good at her job, too.

“The people that reach out for the first time coming in there for whatever reason, whether they be fans or other coaches or scouts coming to the game or anything like that, she was the contact person,” Hobbs said. “And she always would present a good face for VCU basketball.”

The position, for Long, was about more than just the routine job duties. A February 1988 Times-Dispatch story from a VCU road trip mentioned how, when players were at the airport ahead of a Valentine’s Day flight to Charlotte for a game against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte the next day, Long was there with a box of candy for them that was signed, "The sweetness of a UAB victory. What sweetness will it be after UNCC?" VCU was coming off a Feb. 13 win over UAB and went on to beat UNCC Feb. 15.

Long would also, for instance, bake brownies for players’ birthdays — “These are young kids, away from home. They needed somebody,” she said.

“She was one of the sweetest ladies that I ever met,” guard Bones Hyland said.

Long said she was once offered a job elsewhere, at Phillip Morris. But she loved her job at VCU so much that nothing pulled her away.