An 'institution,' longtime VCU men's basketball secretary Dianne Long retires after 37 years

Franklin Street Gym, Room 123.
That, for Dianne Long, is where it all started.
It was spring 1984, and Long was 22 years old at the time. A VCU donor recommended that she interview for a position as secretary with the Rams’ men’s basketball program. The donor thought Long would be perfect for the job.
“I love sports, and he knew I was people oriented,” said Long, a Mechanicsville native.
Long met with J.D. Barnett, VCU’s men’s basketball coach at the time. She secured the position.
And from her first office in Franklin Street Gym, Room 123, Long began a 37-year run with the VCU program. She saw the program grow from that humble facility, then the team’s former practice home, to the $25 million Basketball Development Center that opened in 2015 and where her most recent office was located.
She saw 14 NCAA tournament appearances, including the 2011 Final Four run. And through nine different VCU men’s basketball coaches, she’s been a constant
She was an institution within the program, former VCU player and assistant coach David Hobbs said.
The run came to an end late last month, when Long retired from what she described as “the best job ever.”
“I loved my job,” Long said this past week. “I loved the people, the players, the fans, the supporters. There's nowhere else you could work that you would get all of that.”
At 37 years, Long was the longest-tenured VCU athletics employee.
Long, who attended the former Braxton School of Business in Richmond, worked for the Hanover County Community Services board for about three years, and for a private company for about six months, before she was hired at VCU.
She entered during a time of success for the program — VCU made five straight NCAA tournament appearances from 1980-85, and won a game each trip except the first.
Barnett was demanding, Long said, but she enjoyed working with him. It was a different time then, particularly in recruiting. Before many aspects of that process were digitized, Long would send out some 1,000 recruiting letters a week.
Then there was answering phones, accounting and hoops camps logistics work on top of that.
"There was a lot of work, to make sure you got it done,” Long said. “And then done correctly.”
Hobbs, a player on VCU’s early teams who graduated in 1972, was an assistant coach with Barnett from 1979-85. Before that, he coached boys basketball at what’s now Mechanicsville High School. So he happened to know Long and her husband, David, before Long was hired at VCU.
He knew Long as a good person, and came to find she was very good at her job, too.
“The people that reach out for the first time coming in there for whatever reason, whether they be fans or other coaches or scouts coming to the game or anything like that, she was the contact person,” Hobbs said. “And she always would present a good face for VCU basketball.”
The position, for Long, was about more than just the routine job duties. A February 1988 Times-Dispatch story from a VCU road trip mentioned how, when players were at the airport ahead of a Valentine’s Day flight to Charlotte for a game against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte the next day, Long was there with a box of candy for them that was signed, "The sweetness of a UAB victory. What sweetness will it be after UNCC?" VCU was coming off a Feb. 13 win over UAB and went on to beat UNCC Feb. 15.
Long would also, for instance, bake brownies for players’ birthdays — “These are young kids, away from home. They needed somebody,” she said.
“She was one of the sweetest ladies that I ever met,” guard Bones Hyland said.
Long said she was once offered a job elsewhere, at Phillip Morris. But she loved her job at VCU so much that nothing pulled her away.
VCU basketball became a family affair. Her husband, Dave, and daughters, Tracey Lohr and Courtney Rasnake, attended games together, in seats behind the Rams’ bench. Long would buy tickets for her parents to come as well.
Long’s favorite memory from her time at VCU was the 2011 Final Four run. It was unreal, she said, a blur over two and a half weeks.
What kept Long in the program through nine coaches, McLaughlin believes, is how much she cares about people. McLaughlin, who was hired in 2012, said that Long was one of the first calls he made going into each of the two men’s basketball coaching transitions he’s been a part of at VCU.
He knew she was going to hold things together as staffs changed.
"I could tell the first day that I met Dianne that she had the respect of everybody around campus and in the department,” McLaughlin said. “It was pretty clear. And she didn't have to say it.”
Mike Rhoades saw it himself twice, first arriving as an assistant coach with Shaka Smart in 2009 and then returning as head coach in 2017.
“She was the one that gave everyone the heads up on, ‘This is how things are done at VCU,’” Rhoades said. “But, ‘OK, how do you guys want to do things now that you're here and you're locked into the job?’”
McLaughlin said Long’s vacated position will transition into a new assistant director of basketball operations position with lead director of basketball operations Jimmy Martelli.
In retirement, Long said she’ll have more time to spend with her father, her mother-in-law and her young grandson, who will turn 1 this week.
Before Long’s retirement was publicly announced, she emailed former players to let them know the news, and they all congratulated her, she said. She’s also heard from many former coaching staff members.
Hobbs fits into both categories, and he phoned in at one point just to hear Long say, “Good morning, VCU basketball” one more time.
That was what she said for 37 years, answering calls to the office. It was an always familiar welcome.
“Things changed. And people changed,” Long said. “But I guess I was the one constant there, that the former players could call me and get a familiar voice. And someone that they knew would try and help them out."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr