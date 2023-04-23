Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened.

With Jalen DeLoach's announcement on Saturday that he's headed to his home state to play for Georgia, the mass exodus of VCU's 2022-23 roster following the departure of coach Mike Rhoades is nearly complete.

Ace Baldwin Jr. and Nick Kern followed Rhoades to Penn State. Jamir Watkins committed to Florida State. Jayden Nunn will play for Baylor.

That core five, all of whom entered the portal only after it was announced that Rhoades was leaving, constituted much of VCU's starting five for most of the season.

They were five of the Rams' top seven scorers. DeLoach led the team in rebounding (234) and blocked shots (47). Baldwin was tops in assists (173) and steals (67).

Nunn was Baldwin's constant backcourt mate and the only VCU player to start all 35 games of the season. Kern injected a vital jolt of energy when he replaced Watkins in the starting lineup midway through the year, a switch that Watkins took in stride to become the Rams' top contributor off the bench.

They were foundational components of a squad that won Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament titles to earn a spot in the Big Dance. Those accomplishments have forever earned them a place in black and gold lore.

They brought the Siegel Center to its feet with acrobatic dunks and emphatic blocks. They made defense-splitting passes and 3s from the parking lot. They put their bodies on the line, diving for loose balls and standing in to take charges.

They shed tears while holding the A-10 title trophy and embracing their families.

They made Ram Nation proud, and as they walk out the door, there should be no place for spite in the hearts of the black and gold faithful.

To the contrary, their destinations -- the Big Ten, ACC, SEC and Big 12 -- reflect a program rich in recruiting and development prowess.

In the age of widespread roster transience stemming from the Wild West that is the NCAA transfer portal, such virtues should be lauded, even amid a mass exodus. VCU recruits Power Five talent, and develops it as well as any mid-major out there.

A popular VCU fan account on Twitter, @District_Baller, said as much on Saturday, calling the outgoing group "all special young men who did special things."

Baldwin quote-tweeted that perspective with "100" emojis.

Make no mistake, the reigning Atlantic 10 player of the year cares. They all care. They all hear what their former fanbase is saying as they depart for the next step on their journeys.

So as new big whistle Ryan Odom retools and pieces together what looks increasingly like an entirely new VCU roster for the 2023-24, gratitude and perspective surrounding the outgoing Rams are key, particularly as VCU rebuilds with as many transfers as it's losing.

Such is life in college basketball in the age of the transfer portal. Players' relationships with their programs can be fleeting. So be sure to value them while they last.

Baldwin, for one, seems to have taken the high road.

"You the best and I won't forget memories I had," he tweeted shortly after announcing his commitment to Penn State.

VCU Ramily Iloveuuu 5life hardest decision in my life 😓 you the best and I won’t forget memories I had 💛🖤 — Buttons Son (@yeah_ace3) April 9, 2023

Baldwin added that he loves Ram Nation for life, and leaving VCU was one of the hardest decisions of his life.

Kern expressed a similar sentiment immediately following his announcement, writing, in part, "to the fans thank you for so much love and support you all will be missed. You seen the growth from when I first came (until) now. VCU Ramily I love y'all (for life)."

VCU, Richmond,RAMILY!!! This was the hardest decision I ever made in my life 😓but I feel it’s what’s best for me. To the Fans Thank You For so much Love and Support you all will be missed! You seen the growth from when I first came till now. VCU RAMILY ILOVEYALL 4L.🖤🖤💛💛 — Nick Kern (@TheBigTickettt) April 13, 2023

DeLoach, Watkins and Nunn all thanked the VCU fanbase in similar fashions when they announced they were entering the portal.

There were critics, mind you. It wasn't all sunshine and daises on social media. Particularly when DeLoach visited Penn State and posted pictures of himself in a Nittany Lions uniform with Baldwin and Kern, the naysayers made their voices heard, prompting DeLoach to tweet "These VCU fans crazy."

So as the page turns toward an exciting new era under Odom on Broad Street, remember ...

Don't cry because it's over.

Smile because it happened.

