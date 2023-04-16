In the couple weeks following Ryan Odom's arrival on Broad Street, it seemed clear that something momentous was going on behind the scenes.

As VCU players entered the transfer portal en masse, the Rams' existing roster under former coach Mike Rhoades evaporated, and news of prospective incomings was sparse.

Ace Baldwin Jr. and Nick Kern have followed Rhoades to Penn State. Jamir Watkins on Saturday announced his commitment to Florida State, a day after Josh Banks made it known that he's headed to UNC Asheville.

Jalen DeLoach is taking visits elsewhere, and on Friday released images of himself in a Nittany Lions uniform along with Baldwin and Kern, though DeLoach emphasized that he has not yet committed.

Jayden Nunn appears set on a move to Baylor. Jarren McAllister is the only Ram in the portal for which news of a new destination has been hard to come by.

Odom is reloading, with only Fats Billups, Zeb Jackson, Tobi Lawal, Christian Fermin and Obinnaya Okafor set to carry over from this past season's roster. Jackson as it stands will be the leading returning scorer at 5.2 points per game. The rest are freshmen.

As some in Ram Nation grew impatient in hopes of news regarding incoming transfers to revamp the roster, Odom was quietly planning a coup behind the scenes designed to revitalize the program's connections with Richmond's basketball community.

It started subtly, with Billups, an All-Metro and state champion wing at Varina High, proclaiming "It's a great day to be a Ram," in a post on the VCU hoops Twitter on the morning of Odom's introduction.

Little did Ram Nation know, perhaps that message had an intended audience beyond the VCU fandom.

Billups doubled down not long after. Initially, VCU fans feared the four-star blue chip, homegrown prospect may join his teammates in the portal.

But Billups quelled any unrest with an April 8 post stating "Not going anywhere," above an image of himself standing on the James River, holding his arms up to an "804" reposed above the city skyline.

That image is now Billups' profile picture on Twitter. And in hindsight, it was an omen, a prophetic indicator of momentous goings on behind the scenes that few could have imagined.

On Friday night, Monacan High alum Joe Bamisile (Virginia Tech, George Washington, Oklahoma) committed to VCU.

On Saturday, former Steward School star big man Efton Reid (LSU, Gonzaga) visited, along with former John Marshall stars and state champions Jason Nelson Jr. (Richmond) and Roosevelt Wheeler (Louisville). All were highly-touted local recruits out of high school.

Early indications suggest the visit went well for all. Billups, Bamisile, Reid, Wheeler and Nelson are all familiar with one another dating to their Team Loaded AAU days in which the group achieved national-level success.

Though public commitments have not yet been made, Odom is on the precipice of pulling off a monumental recruiting coup that will shape the trajectory of his VCU head coaching tenure for years to come.

Elite local talent rarely stayed home under the Will Wade and Mike Rhoades administrations. That's part of the reason Billups, who was granted a medical redshirt after playing little and suffering an injury his freshman year, is so beloved around the city.

Make no mistake, this was coordinated. Odom's vision, perhaps even his first priority, was to reestablish strong local recruiting ties between the VCU program and Richmond's youth and high school basketball scene.

Billups was the envoy. Nelson Jr.'s father, Jason Nelson Sr., said on Friday that Billups has been in contact with his son since the coaching change on Broad Street. Wheeler and his mother, Deborah Bryant Davis, in addition to Reid's mother Maria, echoed that sentiment on Saturday prior to the visit.

Though it's not yet signed and sealed, Odom is on the verge of rendering his first VCU team the strongest-ever Rams roster in terms of local representation.

Should the three that visited Saturday commit and join Billups and Bamisile in the black and gold, VCU will boast a bevy of All-Metro honorees whose mutual connections date back to their youth.

There's also hope within the VCU community that former Collegiate star Robbie Beran, a Northwestern player currently in the transfer portal, might have eyes for Odom's rebuilding effort as well.

If this many high-end local products do indeed don the black and gold, a ticket to a game at the Siegel Center next year will be as hot as its ever been.

Something momentous behind the scenes, indeed.

PHOTOS: VCU announces their new men's basketball head coach, Ryan Odom.