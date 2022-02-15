Ankle injury cut night short for VCU's Hason Ward at Fordham

The incident happened despite what was a continuation of Hason Ward’s red-hot stretch.

Ward, midway through the first half on Tuesday night, elevated for a floater. The ball slinked through the net.

But when Ward came down, it was clear he tweaked something on his left leg. The 6-9, 215-pound VCU forward came up gimpy and went to the ground on the baseline, grabbing the left leg.

Eventually, Ward was helped off the court walking gingerly, with 9:41 to play before halftime. He did not return in what became a 66-61 VCU victory.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades said afterward that Ward sprained his left ankle.

"They were treating him after the game, and we'll get back and reassess first thing in the morning [on Wednesday] and go from there,” Rhoades said.

Ward, including the floater that preceded his injury, began 3 of 3 from the field in seven early minutes of play. He had a pair of rebounds as well.

He seemed headed toward another productive outing in the midst of what’s been a breakout last several games for the junior from St. Thomas, Barbados. He averaged 11.6 points and 8.8 rebounds in the five games heading into Tuesday.

“Definitely Hason's been playing so well for us and has been a positive for us, the way he's played over the course of the last month — on the rim, on offense. And defensively rebounding, especially," Rhoades said. "His defense on guys has been really good.

“So, yeah, we missed him for sure.”

Ward returned to the VCU bench in the second half. But he wasn’t going to try to re-enter the game, Rhoades said.

Ward has had a tough season in terms of ankle injuries this year. In November he suffered an ankle bone bruise, which he said was in his right ankle. That hampered him for a stretch and ultimately led to him missing two games in early December.