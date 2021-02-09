Ankle injury sidelined VCU’s Corey Douglas at Dayton

VCU’s victory on Tuesday at Dayton came without Corey Douglas, one of the Rams’ two senior forwards.

Douglas was spotted before the game wearing a walking boot, and ended up sitting because of a twisted ankle he suffered at the end of VCU’s practice on Monday. It was the first game Douglas missed all year.

“He said, 'Coach, I'll be all right, I'll be all right.' Because he's been going through this stuff for his four years,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And unfortunately he woke up this morning, it was swollen and he just said, 'I can't go.'”

Douglas also suffered a sprained ankle in the run-up to VCU’s game at Rhode Island last Wednesday. It was the reason he came off the bench in that game, for the first time all season. He played a season-low-tying 14 minutes. Rhoades was impressed with the fact that Douglas played at all.

The injury Douglas suffered Monday was to the opposite ankle.

“When Corey says he can't go, he's probably right next to being put in the hospital,” Rhoades said. “That's how he is.”