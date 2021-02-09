Ankle injury sidelined VCU’s Corey Douglas at Dayton

VCU’s victory on Tuesday at Dayton came without Corey Douglas, one of the Rams’ two senior forwards.
Douglas was spotted before the game wearing a walking boot, and ended up sitting because of a twisted ankle he suffered at the end of VCU’s practice on Monday. It was the first game Douglas missed all year.
“He said, 'Coach, I'll be all right, I'll be all right.' Because he's been going through this stuff for his four years,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And unfortunately he woke up this morning, it was swollen and he just said, 'I can't go.'”
Douglas also suffered a sprained ankle in the run-up to VCU’s game at Rhode Island last Wednesday. It was the reason he came off the bench in that game, for the first time all season. He played a season-low-tying 14 minutes. Rhoades was impressed with the fact that Douglas played at all.
The injury Douglas suffered Monday was to the opposite ankle.
“When Corey says he can't go, he's probably right next to being put in the hospital,” Rhoades said. “That's how he is.”
Douglas has had a tough experience with injuries in his career, dating back to a hip injury that ended his freshman year with Rhoades at Rice after just nine games. His season was cut short last season, by four games, due to cysts in his left foot — which required offseason surgery.
“He should play the lottery, because his luck's going to change here,” Rhoades said.
It doesn’t seem that the most recent injury will keep Douglas out long, though. Rhoades called Douglas a warrior, and said that the 6-8, 210-pound Louisville native will be ready to go in a couple of days. The Rams would hope to have him for Friday night’s game against St. Bonaventure.
Douglas, in 17 games this season, is averaging 4.5 points and 3.3 rebounds with 20 minutes per game. He’s second on the team with 25 blocks.
