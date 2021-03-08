Announcing the All-804 Ballers team and players of the year for 2020-21

Coleman’s 38 assists nearly matched her sophomore season output and were good for third in the conference while her 4.2 apg average was tied for first. She also placed top five in the conference in steals and minutes played. Coleman recorded double-doubles in seven of her nine contests and matched a career-best in points (25) and assists (7) two times each.

Women’s All-804

Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: A second-team All-Big South selection, Bolden came up just shy of averaging a double-double in the regular season with career-bests 12.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Both figures led the team and were 10th and second in the conference, respectively. Scored in double-figures in 15 of 20 regular-season contests, including a 21-point outburst against UNC Wilmington. Recorded double-digit rebounds in 11 games, including a four-game stretch in which she averaged 14 per game. Averaged a career-best 25.3 minutes per game and dished out a career-high 38 assists, good for third on the team.