Announcing the All-804 Ballers team and players of the year for 2020-21

What a strange year. Conference tournaments are winding up and down all at the same time. Multiple blue bloods will miss the NCAA Tournament pending deep runs in conference tournaments. Low and mid-major schools hoping for extra run in the NIT likely won’t get the chance due to a smaller field.
Nonetheless, seemingly against the odds, we had a season! While COVID-19 and assorted injuries prematurely ended the season for nearly a dozen of our 804 Ballers, those that played were able to make the most of it. No players took more advantage of the opportunity to play than our players of the year, Greg Parham and Jennifer Coleman. Both players put up career numbers and turned them into all-conference seasons. Who else stood out this year? Without further ado, here are this year’s All-804 teams.
Men’s Player of the Year:
Greg Parham (Monacan), VMI: Parham made the jump from a good substitute and capable scorer in his first three seasons in Lexington to a bona fide superstar as senior.
Voted first-team All-SoCon by media and second team by league coaches, the point guard averaged 18.4 points and 4 assists per game while leading the Southern Conference in three-point shooting at 43.5 percent.
Parham averaged career highs in nearly every statistical category, most notably field goal percentage (48.4 percent), three-point percentage, rebounds per game (3.9 per game), assists per game and points per game.
His scoring average rose to 20.5 points per game against Southern Conference opponents. During a seven-game stretch in January, Parham averaged 25.9 points per game against conference competition while shooting a blistering 55.2 percent from the floor, including 61.9 percent from three-point range.
Parham’s meteoric rise coincided with VMI’s first winning season (13-12) since the 2013-2014 campaign, in which the Keydets finished 22-13.
Men’s All-804
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: A third-team All-ACC selection, Bacot led the Tar Heels in scoring during the regular season with 11.8 points per game and was second on the team and ninth in the conference in rebounding at 7.6 per game. His 62.2 percent field goal percentage was a drastic increase over the 45.9 percent effort from his freshman season and would have led the conference but took too few shots to qualify. Bacot’s sophomore regular season featured five double-doubles, including a pair against conference opponent Syracuse.
Rasir Bolton, Iowa State: A dynamic playmaker, Bolton led the Cyclones in scoring (15.4 ppg), rebounds (4.9 rpg), assists (3.9 apg) and steals (1.3 spg) during the regular season. Bolton shot a career-best 45.5 percent from the field and knocked down 83.8 percent of his free throws. Bolton’s best game of the season came in a clash against TCU in which the junior scored a season-high 26 points while adding 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.
Jeremy Sheppard (John Marshall), Rhode Island: The redshirt year was worth the wait for Sheppard, who started all 24 games in which he appeared for the Rams. The senior guard was second on the team in scoring (11.3 ppg), assists (2.8) and steals (1.2) behind backcourt mate Fatts Russell while leading the team in three-point field goals with 37. Scored a career-high 25 points in a January victory over La Salle and grabbed a career-best 7 rebounds in a January win over VCU. Averaged 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3 assists against his home-city schools.
Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Delaware State: A third-team All-MEAC selection, Wiley was an iron man for the Hornets, playing the third most minutes in the conference (34.7 mpg). Wiley finished the regular season as the team leader and in the top five of the MEAC in assists (3.9 apg) and steals (1.7 spg) while also pitching in 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest. Scored 14 points and added 5 assists and 2 rebounds for the Hornets in a Jan. 16 loss to Norfolk State, then came back with 29 points and 6 rebounds against the Spartans the next day.
Women’s Player of the Year:
Jennifer Coleman (Highland Springs), Navy: Coleman only had the opportunity to play in nine games this season, but the Highland Springs alum made them count.
The junior guard was named second team All-Patriot League after averaging 17.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in the COVID-shortened season. Both figures were career highs and good for third and second in the conference, respectively.
Coleman’s 38 assists nearly matched her sophomore season output and were good for third in the conference while her 4.2 apg average was tied for first. She also placed top five in the conference in steals and minutes played. Coleman recorded double-doubles in seven of her nine contests and matched a career-best in points (25) and assists (7) two times each.
Women’s All-804
Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: A second-team All-Big South selection, Bolden came up just shy of averaging a double-double in the regular season with career-bests 12.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Both figures led the team and were 10th and second in the conference, respectively. Scored in double-figures in 15 of 20 regular-season contests, including a 21-point outburst against UNC Wilmington. Recorded double-digit rebounds in 11 games, including a four-game stretch in which she averaged 14 per game. Averaged a career-best 25.3 minutes per game and dished out a career-high 38 assists, good for third on the team.
CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: A third-team All-SoCon and all-defensive team selection, Crudup was the Spartans’ unequivocal team leader this season. Crudup averaged a career-best and team-leading 11.8 points per game, good for 9th in the conference. Her team-best 2.5 assists per game was good for 11th in the conference while her 75 percent clip from the free-throw line was seventh. Crudup’s team-leading 1.5 steals per game was good for fifth in the conference. The senior scored a career-high 22 points twice this season, including in a Feb. 13 win over Furman. Crudup had three games with 5 steals – all against conference opponents’ and had six games with 4 assists or more, including 8 against UNC Wilmington.
Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: A potential all-Atlantic 10 selection, Robinson averaged career-highs in points (13.7 ppg), field-goal percentage (39.7 percent), rebounds (5.9 rpg), assists (2.3 apg) and minutes played (32.7 mpg) in the COVID-shortened season. Her scoring total was good for 10th in the conference while her 79.1 percent free-throw percentage was good for sixth in the conference and second on the team behind A-10 leader Tera Reed (82.9 percent). Scored 15 or more points on 11 occasions, including a season-high 20 points Buffalo and Vanderbilt. Posted her first career double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Vanderbilt. Had three games with multiple assists, blocks and steals, including a 6-assist, 2-block, 2-steal performance against East Carolina.
Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary’s: One of the top three-point shooters in the Northeast Conference. Hit 42 three-pointers, good for fifth in the conference, and averaged 11.3 points per game for the NEC’s top team and highest-scoring offense. Shot 87.5 percent (28 of 32) from the free-throw line but just missed the cut off for fewest attempts to qualify for league leaders. Scored a career-high 19 points on two occasions, Feb. 13 against LIU and March 1 against Saint Francis. Hit multiple three-point shots in 11 games, including five against LIU and four on three occasions. Dished out a career-high 5 assists against Sacred Heart on Jan. 14.