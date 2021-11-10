Antwane Wells Jr. learning, growing in second season at JMU

Antwane Wells Jr. skirted so wide open, the TV camera on the broadcast lost him in the frame.
On an early fourth-quarter play in James Madison’s game against Campbell on Saturday, Wells broke free down the left sideline and quarterback Cole Johnson zipped a pass his way for a 45-yard score.
During a game when Campbell paid the dangerous Wells extra attention, putting double coverage on him, the unit lost him and Wells exploited.
It was the 14th receiving touchdown of the former Highland Springs standout’s still-young collegiate career, during a fall in which he’s continued to grow — taking his game further after making a splash as a true freshman in the spring.
“I feel very confident and very good,” Wells said Tuesday. “Now that we opened the pass game up a little more, it's a little more exciting for me and my teammates receiver wise. But I feel very good right now.
“It's always room for improvement, though. I'm working every day to improve myself and better my game.”
Wells, in the spring — during the season that took the place of the 2020 fall campaign due to the pandemic — registered 364 yards and four touchdowns over the Dukes’ final three games, in the playoffs.
It was an explosive end to an overall productive debut season, and established Wells as one of the most effective weapons in JMU’s arsenal. Particularly on deep balls. His 33 catches, 603 yards and six touchdowns total were all team highs, over eight games.
He’s well surpassed all of those marks this fall for the second-ranked Dukes (8-1, 5-1 CAA), with 49 catches for 753 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games. His 753 yards rank 17th nationally.
Where Wells feels he’s improved much in Season 2 is in his ability to read opposing defenses. He’s picking up on and recognizing what teams are planning better, allowing for better execution on his end.
“I know last spring I had a hard time doing that, sometimes converting routes and stuff like that,” Wells said. “But this year it came pretty easy.”
Wells suffered a setback in the Dukes’ game at Weber State on Sept. 18, spraining an ankle. It was the first time he had to deal with an in-season injury.
He didn’t miss a game, but recorded two of his lowest-production outings of the season in the two subsequent weeks, with a season-low 35 yards receiving at New Hampshire and 47 yards against Villanova.
“I really didn't know how to handle it,” Wells said. “I had a hard time in physical therapy a little bit because I was trying to shake back so fast and it just wasn't working. And I couldn't move how I wanted to move. So it's kind of frustrating on my mental a little bit.
“But now I feel good. I feel great.”
Wells bounced back with his second-highest single-game yardage output of the season against Richmond on Oct. 16, with 125 yards receiving on six catches.
Two weeks later, with two touchdown catches against Elon, Wells cracked the top 10 of JMU’s career receiving touchdown list, reaching 13. That’s what Wells is most proud of from a personal perspective so far this season.
“I didn't know I was that close at first ... I was surprised,” Wells said of reaching the milestone.
Even with what he’s accomplished to this point, coach Curt Cignetti emphasized that Wells is far from a finished product. There’s still a lot of improvement for Wells to make, Cignetti said.
Wells, a 6-1, 204 pounder, personally noted his ability to come down with contested catches as one of those areas, and he’s put in time after practice to work on it, asking a teammate to smack his arm or put their hands in his face so he can drill those situations.
“He does have a lot of talent, so he makes explosive plays,” Cignetti said. “And, he's got to bring the focus on a daily basis and clean up a few details.”
Saturday was also the first time Wells said he was doubled the way he was, with a safety over the top. That was also a learning experience he said, but he still had 74 yards receiving on three catches, including the touchdown.
Wells, after Saturday, is now tied for seventh on JMU’s all-time receiving touchdowns list. When he saw the list earlier this season, after cracking the top 10, it made him want to aim for the top three. The all-time record is Macey Brooks (1993-96) with 25, followed by 22 from Riley Stapleton (2016-19) and 21 from David McLeod (1990-93).
For a receiver who continues to evolve, while continuing to produce, it all seems attainable.
“I feel very good. ... But, like I said, it's always room for improvement,” he said.
