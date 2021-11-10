Antwane Wells Jr. learning, growing in second season at JMU

He didn’t miss a game, but recorded two of his lowest-production outings of the season in the two subsequent weeks, with a season-low 35 yards receiving at New Hampshire and 47 yards against Villanova.

“I really didn't know how to handle it,” Wells said. “I had a hard time in physical therapy a little bit because I was trying to shake back so fast and it just wasn't working. And I couldn't move how I wanted to move. So it's kind of frustrating on my mental a little bit.

“But now I feel good. I feel great.”

Wells bounced back with his second-highest single-game yardage output of the season against Richmond on Oct. 16, with 125 yards receiving on six catches.

Two weeks later, with two touchdown catches against Elon, Wells cracked the top 10 of JMU’s career receiving touchdown list, reaching 13. That’s what Wells is most proud of from a personal perspective so far this season.

“I didn't know I was that close at first ... I was surprised,” Wells said of reaching the milestone.

Even with what he’s accomplished to this point, coach Curt Cignetti emphasized that Wells is far from a finished product. There’s still a lot of improvement for Wells to make, Cignetti said.