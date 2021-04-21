Anxiety-inducing 50-50 pass plays have been a focus for UVA this spring

“They all better be able to do it,” said Hagans, “because it’s a way of life, not a type of pass.”

Of course, the team’s biggest target isn’t a wide receiver at all, it’s 6-7 transfer tight end Jelani Woods, a two-year starter at Oklahoma State who caught 31 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns in his Cowboys career.

“Jelani Woods is probably the brightest spot that I’ve seen in our program this spring,” said Mendenhall. “He is big and he’s fast and he’s physical and he catches the ball well and he’s a great blocker, and man, is he thankful to be here. It is a perfect fit for us and him – and did I mention he’s really big?”

Woods’ size on offense helps negate some of Mendenhall’s unease about calling those type of plays. And the emphasis on them this spring has helped better prepare his defense to guard against them.

Cornerback Nick Grant said offensive players’ advantage on the plays stem from the amount of time they spend working on them.

“If two people are going for the ball, the person who practiced it more is going to get the 50-50 ball,” said Grant. “So, the secret to combating that is practicing it ourselves. That’s all they do all practice.”