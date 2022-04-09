Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli's nephew, visited UVA on Saturday. He's the nation's top high school quarterback.

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday. Manning is the nephew of former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning.

His mother attended UVA and his sister is currently enrolled at the school.

Manning’s mother, Ellen, and father, Cooper, attended the Virginia lacrosse team’s win over North Carolina on Saturday. Ellen and Cooper were in the donor box along with UVA athletic director Carla Williams, while Arch was believed to be taking part in a recruiting weekend with football staffers.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Arch Manning will be a senior next season at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

The five-star recruit is coveted by SEC heavyweights, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU and Mississippi. New Virginia coach Tony Elliott had been recruiting the youngest Manning quarterback at his previous job, as Clemson’s offensive coordinator.

Elliott took the UVA job in December and, while landing a prospect of Manning’s caliber appears to be a long shot, simply having the heralded recruit on campus created a buzz around the Cavaliers’ program.

Virginia was already enjoying a good headline day after Notre Dame women’s basketball star Sam Brunelle, from nearby Ruckersville, announced she would transfer to UVA to play for new coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.