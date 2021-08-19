Architecture student Hunter Stewart helping fill out UVA's rebuilt linebacking corps

Brown and Stewart both were recruited to the Cavaliers as outside linebackers, and both said they prefer the chance to rush off the edge and operate in space to the jammed-up action of playing inside.

But it’s likely both will see plenty of action in the middle this season, starting with the team’s Sept. 4 opener at home against William & Mary.

“I like being in space and I like rushing the passer,” said Brown. “When I think of football and making big plays, I think of being in space, breaking on the ball and making a big play in the flat or something, or getting a sack.”

But Brown and Stewart both said the Cavaliers’ scheme affords inside linebackers ample opportunity to get involved in the pass rush thanks to an array of blitzes.

UVA also has sophomore D’Sean Perry outside, sophomore Josh Ahern inside and promising freshmen backers in Mike Green, Josh McCarron and West Weeks.

“We’ve got a slew of guys right there that we can rotate in and I feel very comfortable with,” said Poppinga.

That depth has created ample competition this preseason. Stewart said a bad day at practice can drop a linebacker from the first team to the third team overnight, keeping all the players at those positions sharp.