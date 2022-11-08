Armaan Franklin leads sharper-shooting No. 18 Virginia to a season-opening win

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia believes it will be a better shooting basketball team this season.

On opening night, it gave everyone else a reason to believe, too.

Senior guard Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, hitting four of Virginia’s 11 3-pointers, as the No. 18 Cavaliers pulled away late from North Carolina Central for a 73-61 win Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

“It feels good seeing shots go down, but we know that we want to be more consistent with it,” said Franklin. “We had games last year where we were shooting well and games where we weren’t shooting well. So kind of that consistency from deep is going to be important for us.”

Senior Francisco Caffaro and juniors Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick each scored 10 for Virginia (1-0).

Sophomore guard Justin Wright led the Eagles with 20 points and junior forward Eric Boone added 18, but NCC (0-1) got little scoring from anyone else.

UVa averaged 5 made 3-pointers per game last season on its way to a 21-14 year and a run to the NIT quarterfinals. It hit 6 in the first half Monday. It never hit more than 10 in a single outing last season. It drained 11 against NCC.

“I don’t know if we’re a great outside shooting team, but better,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett.

It needed to be, on Monday night.

This year’s Virginia team expects to be tested by a challenging non-conference schedule, but that wasn’t supposed to start with its first game.

With four Top 25 matchups in the first two months of the season in its future, UVa’s season-opener against the Eagles started the way the Cavaliers would have hoped. A 3-pointer by Franklin put it up 31-15 with 7:08 left in the first half, as Virginia hit six of its first eight attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.

Still, the Cavaliers only led 38-30 at the break, the game kept close by the kind of prolonged scoring drought that has plagued them in recent years. UVa went 4:26 without a basket at one point, as the Eagles went on an 8-0 run and pulled to down 31-23.

Thinks tightened even more after the break, with NCC outscoring Virginia 12-5 and pulling within 43-42, after a pair of free throws by former VCU center Brendan Medley-Bacon with 15:48 to play. Suddenly, opening night 2022 was dredging up grizzly memories of last season’s first game – a 66-58 home loss to Navy.

The Eagles went up 44-43 on a driving layup by Eric Boone, but senior guard Kihei Clark immediately answered with 3 and Beekman added a fast-break dunk to put the home team ahead 48-44, sparking a 15-2 run.

“Part of me was hoping it wasn’t last year all over again. I think we all just realized that we had to lock in at that momentum,” said Shedrick. “I’m not sure if last year’s team would have been able to do that early in the season.”

From there, Virginia kept North Carolina Central comfortably down, winning its season opener for the ninth time in its last 10 seasons.

The deeper and more experienced Cavaliers played nine players Monday night, with Franklin, Beekman, Clark, Shedrick and Jayden Gardner starting and all playing at least 20 minutes. Freshman guard Isaac McKneely and graduate transfer forward Ben Vander Plas each played 23 minutes off the bench.

Franklin played a team-high 35 minutes, finishing 5 for 9 from the field, 4 for 7 from 3-point range and 7 for 8 from the free-throw line.

This offseason, he worked out with former NBA player and coach John Lucas in Houston and spent a week training with former UVa star Justin Anderson, a 2015 NBA draft pick, in Florida. But, as much as anything, Franklin said his heightened comfort level at Virginia helped fuel his big game.

A year ago, he had transferred from Indiana, and was working to adapt. Now?

“A lot more comfortable,” he said. “A lot more comfortable with my teammates, with Charlottesville in general. More comfortable with the coaches. Being more comfortable and confident with myself, it shows.”

His teammates have taken notice.

“His confidence is five times higher than it was last year,” said Shedrick. “It’s amazing. He’ll shoot it with anybody in his face. He’s shooting it open with confidence. He’s shooting it contested with confidence. And that’s what we need from Armaan.”

On opening night, they got it.