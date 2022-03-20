Armaan Franklin leads UVA past North Texas in OT in the NIT

A small tweak made a big difference.

Earlier this month, the Virginia coaching staff noticed a small mechanical flaw in Armaan Franklin’s 3-point shot while they were studying video. Franklin has been working to correct it.

Sunday night, it sure looks like he’s got it down.

Franklin scored 17 points, all in the final 9:30 of regulation and then overtime, to lead UVA to a 71-69 win over North Texas in the second round of the NIT.

Franklin, who was shooting 26% from 3-point range this season, went 5 for 7 from beyond the arc against the defensively stout Mean Green, including draining three straight to open the overtime period.

“To see a couple go in, that just enhances every shot as a shooter,” said Franklin, an Indiana transfer. “You think you’re going to make the next one.”

Franklin’s surge carried UVA — which plays the winner of Sunday night’s late second round game between Oklahoma and St. Bonaventure in the quarterfinals — late in this one, but the Cavaliers got contributions up and down their roster to get within a win of playing in the NIT semifinals in New York.

Forward Jayden Gardner scored 17 and guard Reece Beekman scored 13 to go with nine assists and seven rebounds. Guard Kihei Clark scored 11 and forward Kody Stattmann came off the bench to score nine points and grab 10 rebounds.

North Texas (25-7), an NCAA team last year and the regular season champion in Conference USA, was playing in its first NIT.

The Cavs (21-13) are in the NIT for the first time since 2013, ending a string of seven straight NCAA tourney appearances.

Virginia and North Texas do a lot of the same things on the court, blending stifling defense with patient offense.

“We prepared really well for it,” said Stattmann. “We knew coming in that they’re going to play like that.”

Virginia came out and missed its first six shots from the floor and fell behind 7-1. The Cavaliers used a 7-0 run, capped by a dunk from Kadin Shedrick, to tie the game 15-15 with 7:47 left in the half.

Things remained tight and UVA took a 26-24 lead to the locker room at halftime.

Virginia came out in the second half and hit 7 of its first 11 shots, outscoring the Mean Green 16-9 in the first 7:30 of the second half, building a

UVA led by 10, 47-37 after a fast-break 3-pointer by Clark with 11:13 to play. But North Texas fought back into the game.

A 6-0 run — back-to-back 3-pointers by Mardez McBride — trimmed the Cavaliers’ lead to 52-49 with 6:44 to go, but Franklin answered for UVA with a critical 3-pointer from the corner.

North Texas tied the game when Perry hit a 3-pointer and was fouled by Kadin Shedrick, who was closing out on him. Perry hit the free throw, knotting the game 55-55 with 2:30 to go.

Neither team would score again in regulation, as the teams went to overtime with that same score.

In overtime Franklin really took over, sinking three 3-pointers in the first 2:10 of the extra period, putting UVA up 64-58 on sending it on to the win.

All season, Franklin has struggled to find his 3-point shot, his coach gave him the same advice. If it’s a good shot, take it, Virginia’s Tony Bennett told Franklin repeatedly. With the mechanical adjust to his shot, Bennett had even more confidence in Franklin’s ability to connect from the outside.

But early, Bennett wasn’t pleased with Franklin’s play — and let him know it.

“We really challenged him at halftime,” said Bennett. “‘We need you. These guys need you. You’re a better player than you showed.’ Boy, did he ever respond.”