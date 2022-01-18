Armaan Franklin's all-around game key for UVA heading into road date with Pitt

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Maybe Armaan Franklin’s 3-point shooting woes ended during Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest, when the Virginia guard went 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Maybe they didn’t.
Either way, Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel said his team knows Franklin can impact the game with or without connecting from distance.
“Your antenna has to be up for him,” Capel said Monday. “Because he can hurt you in a lot of different ways.”
Franklin and Virginia (10-7, 4-3 ACC) visit Pittsburgh for a Wednesday night game and, especially with recent scoring struggles of fellow transfer, Jayden Gardner, Franklin’s all-around contributions on both ends of the floor figure to be a major factor for the Cavaliers.
Relying on his mid-range jumper and drives to the basket, Franklin has scored in double figures in seven straight games, while also contributing with his rebounding and defense. That’s despite not having much success from 3-point range, the skill he was most known for after transferring from Indiana.
Franklin shot 42.4% from beyond the arc last season for the Hoosiers. But in the 10 games leading up Saturday’s home loss to Wake Forest, Franklin was just 8 for 49 from 3-point range, a span that included an 0 for 18 stretch over four games.
“I try not to be a one dimensional type of player, do different things on the court,” said Franklin, who averages 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season and is second on the team with 20 steals. “If your shot’s not falling, that’s playing defense, getting to your mid-range, getting to the rim.”
Capel and Virginia Tech’s Mike Young both said they see Franklin becoming more and more comfortable in the UVA offense with each passing game, even while he struggled with his long distance shot.
Franklin’s own coach agreed.
“You can’t be defined by your shot,” said UVA’s Tony Bennett. “I think he’s improving his game. You can see it. You say, ‘Well, let’s look at his 3-point percentage.’ Forget that. He’s impacting the game offensively well and he’s trying his guts out defensively.”
Getting some scoring pop and perimeter threat from Franklin may be even more critical Wednesday night if Gardner continues to struggle. The rugged but undersized power forward has been held to just 13 points combined in the last two games on 5 for 24 shooting.
Bennett noted the 6-foot-6 Gardner has faced bigger defenders in ACC play and a number of teams have also double-teamed him in the post.
“The last couple of games, he hasn’t been as productive as he was before,” said Bennett. “I think he wants to help this team and be good. That’s frustrating as an individual when you thought you could’ve maybe scored a little more and done something to help.”
Like the rest of the team, Gardner would be helped if Franklin can get hot from 3-point range.
Gardner averages 17.1 points per game when UVA hits six or more 3-pointers. He scores 11.8 in the games where the Cavaliers hit fewer than six shots from beyond the arc.
UVA has beaten Pittsburgh (7-10, 2-4) in seven straight meetings, including a 57-56 win at John Paul Jones Arena that Virginia won on Gardner’s step-back jumper in the final second. Gardner scored 15 and Franklin added 10 in that contest.
John Hugley, who Virginia held to 12 points on 2 for 11 shooting in the first meeting, has five 20-point games this season, including a monster 32-point outing against Boston College earlier this month. He scored 19 in Pittsburgh’s road win at Louisville on Saturday and ranks 11th in the ACC at 15.4 points per game.
“A player like him, obviously with how dangerous he is and the improvement of Pitt, certainly makes him a threat,” said Bennett. “When he’s going that really makes a difference for how efficient and effective they are.”
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber