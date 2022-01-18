Armaan Franklin's all-around game key for UVA heading into road date with Pitt

“The last couple of games, he hasn’t been as productive as he was before,” said Bennett. “I think he wants to help this team and be good. That’s frustrating as an individual when you thought you could’ve maybe scored a little more and done something to help.”

Like the rest of the team, Gardner would be helped if Franklin can get hot from 3-point range.

Gardner averages 17.1 points per game when UVA hits six or more 3-pointers. He scores 11.8 in the games where the Cavaliers hit fewer than six shots from beyond the arc.

UVA has beaten Pittsburgh (7-10, 2-4) in seven straight meetings, including a 57-56 win at John Paul Jones Arena that Virginia won on Gardner’s step-back jumper in the final second. Gardner scored 15 and Franklin added 10 in that contest.

John Hugley, who Virginia held to 12 points on 2 for 11 shooting in the first meeting, has five 20-point games this season, including a monster 32-point outing against Boston College earlier this month. He scored 19 in Pittsburgh’s road win at Louisville on Saturday and ranks 11th in the ACC at 15.4 points per game.

“A player like him, obviously with how dangerous he is and the improvement of Pitt, certainly makes him a threat,” said Bennett. “When he’s going that really makes a difference for how efficient and effective they are.”