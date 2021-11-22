Armaan Franklin's big game propels UVA past Georgia, 65-55, in Jersey

Franklin scored Virginia’s first nine points, giving it its first lead at 9-6 on a 3-pointer with 14:39 left in the half. He then fueled an 11-0 run, scoring nine of those points, and helping the Cavaliers build a 13-6 lead with 13:34 to play before the break.

Georgia answered with a 12-5 run to tie the game 20-20 with 8:29 left in the half.

The Bulldogs led 34-31 at the half, ending the stanza on a 9-2 run that included drawing foul on a final-play heave. Francisco Caffaro challenged Jaxon Etter’s long, longshot at the buzzer. Etter came down into Caffaro, who was whistle for the foul.

Etter hit two of his three free throws.

The call against Caffaro would be a significant one later in the game. Caffaro, Gardner and Shedrick – UVA’s three post players – all had three fouls on them with 11:34 to play. A minute later, Caffaro and Shedrick each had their fourth, leaving the Cavaliers in a precarious front-court position the rest of the night.

Despite that, Virginia used a turnover-fueled 6-0 run to open up a 53-48 lead with 4:57 to play. But the Cavaliers went cold late in the game, hitting just one of seven shots in one stretch as Georgia pulled within a basket.