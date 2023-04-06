RALEIGH, N.C. – There’s no question what North Carolina State wants out of new offensive coordinator Robert Anae and transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the duo that elevated Virginia’s passing attack to record-setting heights in 2021.

In fact, Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren laid it out in no uncertain terms before hiring Anae in December.

“In the interview process he wanted to know, ‘Can you bring your crazy stuff here? Don’t go vanilla. We want what you do,’” Anae said this week as State prepared for its spring game Saturday. “I said, ‘Coach, I would not want to come unless I could do that stuff.’”

That “stuff” has been fashioned over four decades coaching college football, time spent learning from Lavell Edwards and Norm Chow and working with Rich Rodriguez and the late Mike Leach.

And while Anae’s offense has looked different everywhere he’s coordinated – from BYU, to Arizona, to Virginia and most recently Syracuse – it’s always offered players, especially at the quarterback position, freedom to make plays.

That helped Armstrong throw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns two years ago as a sophomore at UVa, leading an offense that averaged 34.6 points and 392.6 passing yards per game, the best mark in all of Power Five football.

The Cavaliers were explosive and they were fun to watch. Eight players scored on touchdown receptions of 32 yards or longer, and Armstrong found himself a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate.

Virginia ranked behind only Ohio State among Power Five programs in terms of total offense.

“Ohio State’s supposed to be pushing that envelope,” Anae said. “I think the national story was, ‘Woah, wait a minute. What on earth is Virginia in this conversation for?”

That success helped Anae and quarterback coach Jason Beck jump to Syracuse when Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall unexpectedly resigned at the end of the regular season that year. The duo helped the Orange rank in the top half of the ACC in both passing and scoring.

Now, Anae and Armstrong will try to do the same at N.C. State.

“There’s a lot of opportunity here,” Armstrong said this week. “I think the guys are – especially on the offensive side – itching to just be better. I think they felt they didn’t do their part last year.”

After a stunningly unproductive transition to new UVa coach Tony Elliott’s pro-style offense in 2022, Armstrong has the same itch.

After Armstrong decided to transfer, reuniting with the 64-year-old Anae made sense to both men, especially after the Wolfpack lost its starting quarterback, Devin Leary, to the transfer portal.

“I just feel like I have something to prove,” said Armstrong, who threw for just 2,210 yards and seven touchdowns and saw his completion percentage fall from 65.2 to 54.6.

This spring, Armstrong has used his knowledge of Anae’s system and terminology as the ultimate icebreaker with his new teammates.

“It was just an easy transition with the guys, me being able to have conversations about the offense,” Armstrong said. “That’s kind of the biggest thing with just coming in and knowing the offense. It’s just helped me step in here and be a pretty normal dude and helped me communicate with all the guys.”

Not only is Armstrong an asset for teammates working to learn a new offense, he’s a valuable off-the-field piece for Anae, an ally and de facto assistant during this spring’s installation.

It wasn’t always that way. Armstrong’s comfort with Anae has developed along with his passing skills.

“I remember freshman, sophomore year, I didn’t like him that much,” Armstrong said. “He really got on me, and I was young. Then it started transitioning into more of a relationship. It’s grown a lot. He talks to me like, not like a coach, but just like a normal guy. He’s like, ‘What do you think about this?’ It’s come a long way from getting yelled it as a freshman and sophomore to him asking me what I think.”

Anae recruited Armstrong to Virginia for his athleticism and running ability, seeking to replicate the success BYU had with former quarterback Taysom Hill.

“I had no idea he could throw it,” Anae said, though Mendenhall laughed and labeled that an “exaggeration.”. “Frankly, I didn’t care. The filter was clear. We knew exactly what we were looking for. His skillset, there’s lots of crazy stuff you can do with that.”

The initial friction between Anae and Armstrong was, actually, something Mendenhall anticipated and a reason why Beck was a critical piece to the coaching staff, a buffer of sorts between Armstrong and Anae.

“Brennan’s high school film, and the way he played the game, he was so fiery and so competitive,” Mendenhall said Wednesday. “Knowing what Robert is like, Robert is very demanding and unyielding in his standards. And very competitive and combative. And Brennan was already wired that way.”

Of course, it won’t be the exact same offense Armstrong ran for Anae at Virginia. Armstrong has already noticed a few wrinkles Anae has incorporated from his Syracuse attack, and Anae is working to incorporate the ideas of his new staff – “more art than science,” he said of that blending process.

Garret Tujague, Anae’s offensive line coach at UVa, after being retained by Elliott last season, also joined the Wolfpack this offseason.

After spring, Anae will work to further tailor his plans to his new players. It’s been a key to his success as a playcaller throughout his career and something that Mendenhall has always been impressed by, ever since BYU promoted Mendenhall to head coach and hired Anae as his offensive coordinator.

“Our intent was to be unnamable,” Mendenhall said. “What if you don’t know what to call something? I’m not sure what anyone would call what Robert is currently doing. It’s a merger and conglomerate of ways to maximize existing talent.”

Adjustments come with the “terrain,” as Anae refers to the world of college coaching. State is his fifth school in the past 11 seasons. Unlike UVa, he feels like he’s inheriting a competitive roster for Year 1, even though the Wolfpack only return two all-conference players from last season, both offensive linemen.

And Armstrong’s ability to run and pass, Anae believes, could be the missing piece.

Ultimately, Armstrong’s biggest strength may be his playmaker’s mentality. Armstrong said, looking back, that mindset was lacking in the 2022 Virginia offense. His final season at UVa, the Cavaliers had lost their swagger when they had the ball.

“The main thing that I saw the difference in from one year to the next, from 21 to 22, it’s just that confidence,” said Armstrong, who will face his former team on Sept 22 in Charlottesville. “When you step on that field, it doesn’t matter what play’s called. We’re going to make it work and we’re going to make a play out of it.”

Still, despite the frustrating losses and lack of production, Armstrong said he took away some valuable things from his one season under Elliott. He had the chance to learn and play in a pro-style, more timing-based offense and got the invaluable, especially now, experience of adjusting to a new coaching staff.

“Last year wasn’t a failure,” Armstrong said. “You don’t look at it that way. I look at it as success, things I wouldn’t have seen or been taught. And I can take that forward.”

He’s taken all of it to N.C. State.