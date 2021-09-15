As another wave of conference realignment begins, will JMU make a move to the top tier of college football?

The Athletic reported Wednesday that sources at JMU say “they have engaged with multiple FBS conferences.”

Whether that could be the AAC or the Sun Belt remains to be seen.

JMU, from an athletic budget standpoint, is tops in the CAA and already in the same neighborhood as other AAC schools and larger than Sun Belt schools, according to figures in USA Today’s college finance database. For the 2018-19 academic year, JMU’s budget stood at $52,704,654.

By comparison, the smallest AAC budget in the database was South Florida’s — it brought in $55,045,769 in revenue in 2018-19.

The largest Sun Belt budget in 2018-19, according to the USA Today numbers, was Appalachian State. It had $37,996,512 in revenue in 2018-19.

From a facilities standpoint, JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium seats 24,877, and the school opened its new $139.5 million, 8,500-seat Atlantic Union Bank Center last year.

By moving up a level from FCS to FBS, JMU could expect its athletic revenue to increase. But expenses could rise as well.