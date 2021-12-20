As COVID impacts college basketball schedules again, UVA and Virginia Tech are back in the 'slog'

“You just control what you can control,” said Duke sophomore center Mark Williams after the Blue Devils’ 87-56 win. “There’s only so much you can do about it. Obviously, we’re seeing all the cancellations going on around the country, but you just control what you can control and play when you can play.”

Dozens of programs nationally have been forced to alter their schedules, and the ACC has certainly not been immune.

Monday, Louisville announced its program was entering a COVID pause and its game Wednesday against Kentucky was being postponed.

Florida State’s game against Central Florida in the Orange Bowl Classic on Saturday was canceled, and the Seminoles’ game Tuesday against North Florida has been postponed due to an outbreak in the FSU program.

Syracuse postponed its games Saturday against Lehigh and Tuesday against Cornell.

North Carolina was scheduled to play UCLA in Las Vegas this weekend but instead ended up facing Kentucky after the Bruins dropped out because of issues with the virus.

Georgia Tech is carefully monitoring its situation after its opponent Saturday, USC, subsequently paused its program due to positive tests.