As COVID impacts college basketball schedules again, UVA and Virginia Tech are back in the 'slog'

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Two years ago, when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the end of the ACC basketball tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Virginia was practicing at a nearby high school when it got the news.
Last season, after playing in nearly empty arenas all year, UVA got sent home early from the conference tournament due to a player’s positive test for the virus.
Now that an apparent variant-driven spike in the virus, and the expectation that numbers will continue to rise following holiday gatherings, has once again thrown college basketball into a state of flux, the Cavaliers feel a bit like they’re reliving an all-too-familiar nightmare.
“Just seeing all the other games being canceled and NBA players having to sit out, it’s definitely bringing back memories of last year,” said guard Reece Beekman. “And it’s kind of scary.”
Postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19 ravaged the ACC’s weekend schedule and prompted Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to call for a return to mandatory testing and a reconsideration of the league’s policy that teams that can’t play due to positive tests must forfeit.
No. 2 Duke, which hosts Virginia Tech on Wednesday, had both its original Saturday opponent, Cleveland State, and its initial replacement team, Loyola of Maryland, drop out due to COVID issues, before the Blue Devils finally played Elon.
“You just control what you can control,” said Duke sophomore center Mark Williams after the Blue Devils’ 87-56 win. “There’s only so much you can do about it. Obviously, we’re seeing all the cancellations going on around the country, but you just control what you can control and play when you can play.”
Dozens of programs nationally have been forced to alter their schedules, and the ACC has certainly not been immune.
Monday, Louisville announced its program was entering a COVID pause and its game Wednesday against Kentucky was being postponed.
Florida State’s game against Central Florida in the Orange Bowl Classic on Saturday was canceled, and the Seminoles’ game Tuesday against North Florida has been postponed due to an outbreak in the FSU program.
Syracuse postponed its games Saturday against Lehigh and Tuesday against Cornell.
North Carolina was scheduled to play UCLA in Las Vegas this weekend but instead ended up facing Kentucky after the Bruins dropped out because of issues with the virus.
Georgia Tech is carefully monitoring its situation after its opponent Saturday, USC, subsequently paused its program due to positive tests.
The ACC announced in October that basketball teams that could not play due to COVID would be given a forfeit, which would count as a loss in their conference record. In cases where both teams could not play due to the virus, both would be assigned forfeit losses.
Professional sports leagues, including the NFL, NBA and NHL, are dealing with a new run of cancellations, postponements and player unavailability due to a rise in positive tests.
After Virginia’s win over Farleigh Dickinson on Saturday, Tony Bennett addressed the apparent surge in cases of the virus and its potential impact on the rest of the 2021-22 season.
“We’ll just talk to the medical professionals,” said Bennett, who noted his program is fully vaccinated and up-to-date with booster shots. “I’m sure, looking at pro sports, we’ll have to figure it out. But no idea. We’ll just do the best we can and obviously be smart. We’ve been through it too many times.”
Virginia Tech coach Young declined to state whether his program was fully vaccinated, saying only it’s at a “high number,” but Tech and UVA both required all students to be vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall, outside of a small number who were granted medical or religious exemptions.
“It’s been a long slog for all of us,” said Young, who noted he has received his booster shot. “Certainly aware of what’s going on nationally. Concerned about it but great faith and trust in the medical folks here. We’re in a good place. Hopefully we can continue to be in a good place.”
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber