As his career closes, ACC's Swofford ponders college sports' future

POWER FIVE BREAKAWAY: As change looms, many wonder whether the Power Five conferences — ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pacific 12 — should divorce their football programs from the NCAA and govern the sport themselves.

“We’re reaching a pivotal point, I think that’s pretty obvious, in college athletics,” Swofford said. “… It’s a good time to step back and take a look at the whole structure. Is there a better way? I don’t know that separating one sport from a larger national organization is necessarily the way to do that. But it’s like a lot of other things. It’s worth a discussion. … You have to modernize as you go. I just don’t think you can lose the fundamental aspects of connecting what we have in this country, which no other country has, and that is higher education with intercollegiate athletic opportunities. … I don’t think we can ever lose that fundamental basis of what college athletics is all about.”

ANTITRUST EXEMPTION: The COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed the precarious finances and reckless spending rampant in major college athletics, leading some to advocate for national spending limits. But such caps could withstand legal challenges only if Congress granted the enterprise some degree of antitrust exemption.