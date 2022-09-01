As it did in Bronco Mendenhall's 2016 debut, UVa opens the Tony Elliott era against Richmond. What could go wrong?

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Chris Peace can recall looking up at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter of Virginia’s 2016 football loss to FCS Richmond and tapping teammate Andrew Brown on the shoulder as reality set in.

“I said, ‘Bro, I don’t think we have enough time to come back in this one,’” Peace, a sophomore outside linebacker on that team, said this week. “I just remember thinking, ‘Dog. We’re about to lose to Richmond.’ And it’s no disrespect to them. But you don’t want to be that Power Five team that gets upset. No one likes it. It’s embarrassing.”

The 37-20 defeat to the Spiders came in the debut game for coach Bronco Mendenhall, hired away from BYU to revive the floundering UVa program. The team would finish 2-10 that season, before Mendenhall turned things around.

Virginia went 34-28 the next five years, winning an ACC Coastal Division title in 2019 and reaching its first-ever Orange Bowl.

After the discouraging, lifeless home loss to open the 2016 season, leaders like Peace, safety Quin Blanding and linebacker Micah Kiser pushed “a new standard,” putting in more offseason work, holding teammates accountable and “going all in on the Mendenhall way,” said Peace, who now works at an investment firm in Crozet.

“We needed that loss, that losing year,” said Blanding, a junior safety on the team that lost to Richmond. “We had to really destroy all the bad habits that we had before and truly be that new standard that we were trying to be.”

Mendenhall unexpectedly resigned following last season and, Saturday at Scott Stadium, his successor – former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott – will coach is first game leading the Cavaliers.

He’ll do so, coincidentally, against Richmond.

And while Mendenhall’s program used the deflating loss to the Spiders as a building block for future success, Elliott is hoping to kick off his tenure in a more positive fashion.

“They get a chance to set the legacy and the standards and the expectations for what Virginia football looks like this year and moving forward,” Elliott said this week, when asked if his players would be emotionally up for a matchup with Richmond.

While similarities abound, there are significant differences between the circumstances surrounding the two coaches’ debuts.

Mendenhall took over a program that had suffered four straight losing seasons, while Elliott inherits a team that has been bowl eligible each of the past five years and is just three seasons removed from a division title.

“It’s a different mindset now,” said Blanding. “We were getting a new coach because we were losing. They’re getting a new coach after Coach Mendenhall stepped away. They still have the mindset of winning.”

After 2016, Virginia didn’t lose to another FCS team in Mendenhall’s tenure. Peace and Blanding vividly recall intense practices the following season as the Cavaliers prepared for their opener against William & Mary.

“We were like, ‘Alright. We’re not having a repeat here,’” said Blanding, a three-time All-ACC selection who now works in medical sales in Boston. “The following year was when we were ready to make a statement.”

Darrius Bratton, a sixth-year senior safety this season, was a freshman in 2017, the year after the Richmond disaster. He can recall the intensity of the upper classmen during the week of preparation for the William & Mary opener.

“They just wanted to set the example that there is no team that we should put behind us,” said Bratton. “We should treat every team like they're the best team that we're gonna play that year.”

That’s the mindset UVa’s players said they’ll bring to the field Saturday against Richmond.

“Our first goal as a team, focus on this first game, win it,” said star quarterback Brennan Armstrong. “That’s a great start to the season, great start to Coach Elliot's career here. There’s no other option besides winning the game.”