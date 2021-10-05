As key football games approach, Comcast still not carrying ACC Network

The ACC Network is available through most every major pay TV provider, including Verizon Fios, AT&T, Charter-Spectrum, Dish Network, Altice, Cox, Sling, Hulu and YouTube, carriage that has exceeded the conference’s initial projections. But Comcast’s approximately 20 million television homes are a void and a priority for ACC commissioner Jim Phillips as he seeks to grow the league’s revenue.

The ACC Network is contracted to televise 40 football games each season involving the conference’s teams. Including this weekend’s fare, 22 of the league’s 60 games to date have been assigned to the ACC Network.

Among them are Virginia at Louisville, and Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, both this Saturday. Previous contests exclusive to the ACC Network this football season included Old Dominion at Wake Forest, Illinois at Virginia, UVA at North Carolina, Liberty at Syracuse, Richmond at Virginia Tech, and Boston College at Clemson.

Two Oct. 16 matchups critical to the league race also will be exclusive ACC Network telecasts: North Carolina State at Boston College, and either Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, or Miami at North Carolina.

ACC fans celebrated prematurely the evening of Aug. 22, when the network suddenly appeared on Comcast’s channel 1,322. But the appearance was brief, a glitch caused by ESPN’s technical preparations for Hurricane Henri’s potential effect on its Bristol, Conn., campus.