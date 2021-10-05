As key football games approach, Comcast still not carrying ACC Network

The ACC Network, the sole television carrier for this Saturday’s Virginia and Virginia Tech football games, remains unavailable to Xfinity/Comcast customers.
Comcast is the leading cable television provider in Virginia, the ACC footprint and the United States but has not carried the ACC Network since its August 2019 launch. The network is an ACC-ESPN partnership, and as of early Tuesday afternoon, Comcast and ESPN’s parent company, Disney, had yet to announce a distribution agreement.
Comcast’s multi-year contract to carry other Disney channels predates the ACC Network’s debut, and since that deal expires, or expired, this fall, a delay in offering the ACC Network was expected. What’s unknown is the exact expiration date.
Comcast continues to carry other Disney offerings, so either the contract has yet to expire, or the parties quietly agreed to a brief extension while negotiating a long-term deal that incorporates the ACC Network.
Distribution negotiations often include ominous public warnings that a cable provider is poised to drop the network(s) in question. The absence of such posturing with Disney-Comcast is encouraging to some sources.
The ACC Network is available through most every major pay TV provider, including Verizon Fios, AT&T, Charter-Spectrum, Dish Network, Altice, Cox, Sling, Hulu and YouTube, carriage that has exceeded the conference’s initial projections. But Comcast’s approximately 20 million television homes are a void and a priority for ACC commissioner Jim Phillips as he seeks to grow the league’s revenue.
The ACC Network is contracted to televise 40 football games each season involving the conference’s teams. Including this weekend’s fare, 22 of the league’s 60 games to date have been assigned to the ACC Network.
Among them are Virginia at Louisville, and Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, both this Saturday. Previous contests exclusive to the ACC Network this football season included Old Dominion at Wake Forest, Illinois at Virginia, UVA at North Carolina, Liberty at Syracuse, Richmond at Virginia Tech, and Boston College at Clemson.
Two Oct. 16 matchups critical to the league race also will be exclusive ACC Network telecasts: North Carolina State at Boston College, and either Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, or Miami at North Carolina.
ACC fans celebrated prematurely the evening of Aug. 22, when the network suddenly appeared on Comcast’s channel 1,322. But the appearance was brief, a glitch caused by ESPN’s technical preparations for Hurricane Henri’s potential effect on its Bristol, Conn., campus.
