As Lefty Driesell's 90th birthday nears (Xmas), a holiday feast of his wit and wisdom at JMU

On Dec. 2, 1972, Maryland basketball assistant coach Joe Harrington goofed, and it had nothing to do with the Terps scorching the University of Richmond 82-50 in the first game played at the Robins Center.
Sections of the arena and its surrounding areas were still under construction. Parking lots hadn’t been completed. Let Lefty Driesell, the Maryland head coach that night, take it from there.
"I had just picked up a brand-new Lincoln from the dealership to ride to Richmond in," said Driesell. "There was mud everywhere around the building so I said, `Joe, take my car back to the filling station and park it, and after the game we'll get on the bus and ride to the car.'
“He disobeyed me and parked right out [in the mud], and I want to tell you, that thing sunk down. You couldn't get the door open. It was halfway up the door."
Charles Grice Driesell, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach and one of the college game’s most colorful characters, turns 90 on Christmas. He lives in Norfolk, his place of birth.
Driesell retired in 2003, in the midst of his sixth season at Georgia State and his 41st year of a college-coaching career that also included stops at Davidson (1960-69), Maryland (1969-86) and James Madison (1988-97). Driesell’s teams went 786-394, and he took all four of his schools to postseason play, with 13 trips to the NCAA tournament and eight NIT appearances.
Driesell will be celebrated on Dec. 26 on a massive Zoom call featuring a speakers list led by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Also speaking will be Virginia Tech women’s coach Kenny Brooks, who played for Driesell at JMU. The co-chairs of the celebration are two of Driesell’s most famous Maryland players, Len Elmore and Tom McMillen.
The years Driesell spent at JMU gave Virginians a closer look at The Lefthander, who had this to say in the pages of The Richmond Times-Dispatch during his tenure associated with the Dukes:
"That was the best atmosphere of any game I've ever been associated with.” – following the Dukes 77-43 win over visiting Richmond in 1990 in a game that started at midnight for ESPN broadcast.
"I don't mind getting beat, but I don't like getting beat missing free throws. I can make free throws and I'm 63 years old.” – after JMU’s 74-68 loss to Minnesota before 7,300 at the Convocation Center in 1994.
"When I started out, I didn't know anything about coaching. Still don't."
"If you play Chaminade, they might not be that good, but they've got those Hawaiian officials."
"They say you can't win here, but we ain't lost yet and I'm going to brag on us until somebody beats us." – after his first JMU team started 3-0.
"A lot of people say, 'Lefty's out of control, not thinking clear.' That's just my personality. And you have to be yourself."
"I felt like I was making progress as a [TV] color analyst and I enjoyed doing that a great deal. I think I was getting pretty good at it. Plus, I felt like I was coaching every ACC team. And all the fans liked me. That was nice.” – after he left TV work to become JMU coach.
"I'll play a good team anytime, especially for a $50,000 guarantee. I don't care if they're Division 6." - after the CAA nixed a proposed meeting at the Richmond Coliseum between JMU and Division II power Virginia Union because the league wanted its members to meet only Division I opposition.
“[Work] keeps you healthy and keeps your mind occupied. I might just coach until I drop dead on the bench or something."
“This is by far the worst year of my life.'' - opening line of postgame comments after visiting Richmond, which finished 8-20, beat the Dukes 84-80 in 1996, dropping JMU to 1-9 in the CAA and 5-18 overall.
"I told them they played like, 'Oh, I'm on national television and now I'm going to show my girlfriend I can shoot.'”
"Some of these guys better get me now, brother, 'cause I'm a worker. This makes me work harder." – after first season at JMU.
"Maybe one day I'll get a job with a lot of 6-10 players and I won't have to build it up. Sometimes I think it's more fun this way, to tell you the truth."
"He's been in the locker room with me since he was 3. He knows my philosophy. And if he's not loyal, I'll kill him." – announcing that his son, Chuck, would be on his JMU staff.
"I said if I could find a university I think I could sell academically as an outstanding university and (one) I think could win the national championship then I might do it. I think I've found that place." - April 6, 1988, when introduced as JMU coach.
"Listen, I have nothing against Richmond. I enjoy playing there. But if [the tournament] is that important, which it is in our league, it shouldn't be on anybody's home court.'' – in 1996, about CAA member VCU competing in the league tournament at the Richmond Coliseum.
"I don't want a contract. I want to do what I want to do. I've got enough money to last until I'm 200 years old. I'm not worried about job security. As long as I'm still productive and enjoying it, I'll keep coaching.'' – October of 1996.
"I ought to send [JMU] a thank-you note. I love Atlanta.'' - after being asked to leave by James Madison and hired by Georgia State.
"My batteries have never been uncharged.'' – upon accepting the GSU job.
