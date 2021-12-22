As Lefty Driesell's 90th birthday nears (Xmas), a holiday feast of his wit and wisdom at JMU

On Dec. 2, 1972, Maryland basketball assistant coach Joe Harrington goofed, and it had nothing to do with the Terps scorching the University of Richmond 82-50 in the first game played at the Robins Center.

Sections of the arena and its surrounding areas were still under construction. Parking lots hadn’t been completed. Let Lefty Driesell, the Maryland head coach that night, take it from there.

"I had just picked up a brand-new Lincoln from the dealership to ride to Richmond in," said Driesell. "There was mud everywhere around the building so I said, `Joe, take my car back to the filling station and park it, and after the game we'll get on the bus and ride to the car.'

“He disobeyed me and parked right out [in the mud], and I want to tell you, that thing sunk down. You couldn't get the door open. It was halfway up the door."

Charles Grice Driesell, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach and one of the college game’s most colorful characters, turns 90 on Christmas. He lives in Norfolk, his place of birth.