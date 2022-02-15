As new faces blend with old, VCU baseball begins 2022 season hungry for another A-10 title

At VCU, there’s an orientation tradition in which new students touch the 14-foot, 3,500-pound ram horns sculpture on campus and make a wish about what they want to happen during their time at the school.

And when pitcher Evan Chenier arrived to VCU as a freshman in 2018, his wish was to get an Atlantic 10 title ring.

“We got one,” Chenier said Tuesday, “so I want to get another one real bad."

The Rams earned those rings — which were revealed last month — in dramatic fashion, too.

Playing in the A-10 tournament at home, within The Diamond, the title was won as part of a 22-game win streak, the longest in program history. It was VCU’s first league title since 2015, and punched a ticket to the program’s first NCAA tournament since then as well.

And it was, to coach Shawn Stiffler, a reminder of where the Rams want the program to be.

But now VCU moves forward with a roster that includes almost two dozen newcomers, roughly half of its 40-man roster. And so this year’s team, though picked to win the A-10 again, is one that will have to forge its own path, guided only in part by the pieces that remain from last year’s team.

That journey begins with a game against Rider at 2 p.m. on Friday in a tournament hosted by Wake Forest in Winston Salem, N.C.

“To sit there and talk about last year a lot when they don't really have much to build off of from that year would be a waste of a lot of time to be quite honest with you,” Stiffler said Tuesday. “So we just quickly had to, though we're very proud of what went on last year, very proud of that group, you got to quickly turn the page.”

Last season, VCU hammered its way to its red-hot second half of the season, steadied by pitching that improved over the course of the year. The Rams were fifth nationally with 8.6 runs scored per game in 2021.

They were also seventh in the country in on-base percentage at .414. Meanwhile, the second half of the season, VCU’s 3.31 team ERA in 16 A-10 games led the league.

But gone from the lineup this season are players like Hunter Vay and Jack Schroeder, who tied for second on the team last season with nine homers apiece. Also Liam Hibbits and Steven Carpenter, who were second and third in batting average at .326 and .320, respectively.

And pitching losses include right-hander Bradford Webb, drafted in the seventh round (194th overall) by the Texas Rangers in July, and right-hander Danny Watson, taken in the 10th round by the New York Yankees (453rd overall).

Among those back, though, is Tyler Locklear, who became the first player in A-10 history to win both league player and rookie of the year in the same season. The 6-3, 210-pound third baseman tied for the A-10 lead with 16 home runs, which was also the second most in a single season in VCU history. He also led the league in runs scored (69), RBIs (66), on-base percentage (.515) and walks (46).

“I just try and build off of every year and just take it day by day,” said Locklear, who enters this season as one of the premier prospects in the 2022 MLB draft class.

The right-handed Chenier, who had a team-high six saves last season, is a returning arm, along with 2021 A-10 all-rookie picks in righty Mason Delane (team-high 17 starts last year) and lefty Tyler Davis (53 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings in 21 relief appearances).

Newcomers include former Randolph-Macon catcher Jacob Selden, who hit .351 in 62 career games with the Yellow Jackets; former Virginia Tech right-hander Noah Wilson and former Boston College catcher Brendan Roney.

The melding of what returned with what arrived has been a player-led process. The players back set a tone, and quickly, in the Rams’ offseason work, Stiffler said.

“That, 'This is how we do things, this is the way we go about our work,’” Stiffler said. “And if you can't keep up or are not fully bought in, you're going to fall behind very, very quickly.”

Stiffler, heading into VCU’s first taste of game play, said he wouldn’t peg either the Rams’ bats or their arms ahead of the other right now. It’s just that the pitching staff has more returners than the group of position players, which means less questions at this point of the year. And the arms will be groomed by new pitching coach Seth Cutler-Voltz, who shined at Henrico High before becoming a standout at VCU — his 338 1/3 career innings pitched still rank second in program history.

The Rams will have about six newcomers in their lineup out of the gate, Stiffler said.

“So I'm hoping that the pitching staff can pick up where it left off last year,” Stiffler said. “I think consistency is where we want that pitching staff this year. That would be what I see from it right now.”

Stiffler said that, as much as he loves last year’s team, he’s also excited about the new energy with the program — to see what’s next for the Rams in the blank canvas that’ll be unfurled on Friday.

VCU’s expectation, Stiffler said, is to be in the NCAA tournament every year — that’s why the team’s out-of-conference schedule includes 15 games against teams who were in last year’s tourney.

To get back there this year will require contributions from a lot of new faces. But as the Rams, as defending conference champs, turn the page to a new year, Locklear paraphrased a mantra from Tom Brady — that “the best one is the next one.”

Last year’s A-10 was a wish granted, but VCU is out for another.

“We're a winning program. And that's the highest goal,” Locklear said. “And that's pretty much the only thing on our mind at this point."