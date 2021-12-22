As omicron variant spreads, VCU not currently planning on adjusting attendance protocols at Siegel Center

So far, six weeks into the basketball season, VCU’s Ed McLaughlin has heard a range of responses from fans who’ve attended, or may be interested in attending, a game at the Siegel Center with the facility back to full capacity.

On one end, there’s been some who’ve been upset that masks are required within the Siegel Center, McLaughlin said. And there have been others who are upset that VCU has not required proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test before coming through the arena’s doors.

“In talking with other schools in Virginia and other schools around the country, everyone's experiencing feedback like that from their season ticket holders,” McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics, said Wednesday. “So we're not unique in that way.”

So far, though, the mask mandate has remained the only protocol for attendees at games. And, while a 10-year sellout streak for men’s basketball games was snapped in the team’s opener last month, VCU has counted an average of 7,080 fans for its six home men’s basketball games to this point — 92.7% of full capacity in the 7,637-seat venue.