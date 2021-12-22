As omicron variant spreads, VCU not currently planning on adjusting attendance protocols at Siegel Center

So far, six weeks into the basketball season, VCU’s Ed McLaughlin has heard a range of responses from fans who’ve attended, or may be interested in attending, a game at the Siegel Center with the facility back to full capacity.
On one end, there’s been some who’ve been upset that masks are required within the Siegel Center, McLaughlin said. And there have been others who are upset that VCU has not required proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test before coming through the arena’s doors.
“In talking with other schools in Virginia and other schools around the country, everyone's experiencing feedback like that from their season ticket holders,” McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics, said Wednesday. “So we're not unique in that way.”
So far, though, the mask mandate has remained the only protocol for attendees at games. And, while a 10-year sellout streak for men’s basketball games was snapped in the team’s opener last month, VCU has counted an average of 7,080 fans for its six home men’s basketball games to this point — 92.7% of full capacity in the 7,637-seat venue.
But, the program’s last two nonconference games — both home games — were canceled due to COVID-19 issues, against Penn State Saturday and New Hampshire Tuesday. And the women’s basketball team has had to cancel three games, too, because of COVID-19 — against Tennessee State, Delaware and Delaware State.
As the omicron variant continues to spread quickly, there aren’t any changes to the protocol for attending games at the Siegel Center on the immediate horizon, though.
“We can just go on what we're told to do, from a university perspective, and the guidance that we get from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health — that's how decisions are made,” McLaughlin said. “But I think a lot of the fans have thought initially that it's VCU athletics making these decisions, and it's clearly not."
When basketball returned for the 2020-21 season, coming off an abrupt end to the 2019-20 season as the pandemic first began to emerge, attendance was restricted to 250 fans each game at the Siegel Center under state guidelines at the time.
The limited crowds were a backdrop to a season full of cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19 issues within programs. VCU men’s basketball had one multi-team event and 11 games canceled or postponed last season, though just two of those were due to internal issues. A false positive test led to the postponement of a Jan. 2 home game against Davidson and multiple positive tests caused the Rams’ matchup with Oregon in the first round of the NCAA tournament to be declared a no contest.
But with attendance restrictions gone and scheduling speed bumps mostly smoothed, the beginning of this season, across college basketball, was closer to normal.
The surge of the omicron variant around the world has been an undercurrent to further disruption in sports. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, as of Wednesday morning, 53 Division I men’s basketball teams had stopped play for the moment due to COVID-19.
That list included VCU. The Penn State game was canceled due to positive tests within the Nittany Lions program, and Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that the New Hampshire game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols at VCU, though the school would not confirm.
Also, in their respective announcements about the cancellation of their games against VCU, the Tennessee State and Delaware women’s basketball programs cited COVID-19 protocols at VCU as the reason. The home base for the VCU men’s and women’s teams is the same building, the Basketball Development Center on Marshall Street.
According to the Times-Dispatch, 4,437 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia Tuesday, the most in a single day since early September. Also, as of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 residents in Richmond had increased 38% from last week.
As of now, mandates requiring vaccination or a negative test for attendance at basketball games in the Siegel Center are not under consideration, a university spokesperson said Wednesday — according to VCU’s Public Health Response Team. The team was formed in part to recommend decisions about safety protocols in regard to COVID-19 at VCU.
“The Public Health Response Team continues to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 on campus and follows Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” VCU said in a statement. “If any of those guidelines change, updates to masking guidance will be communicated in Together emails or on the Together website (https://together.vcu.edu/).”
McLaughlin believes a return to restricted attendance shouldn’t be part of the equation right now, citing a lack of evidence that sporting events are causing virus spread.
“We just have to continue to continue to remind people that we want to just wear masks and do what we need to do to keep having people in full attendance,” McLaughlin said. “But I think if we went backwards and had reduced attendance, I think that's the wrong play right now."
As for VCU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams themselves — which haven’t played since Dec. 15 and Dec. 17, respectively — asked if they have paused activity due to COVID-19, McLaughlin said members of the teams are home for break right now.
“So, we'll evaluate it once we bring them back right after Christmas,” he said.
The current athletics department-wide testing policy at VCU is that anyone who is not vaccinated must show proof of a negative test each week. And anyone who is vaccinated only is tested based on symptoms. There is no testing for asymptomatic athletes.
For now, after the game cancellations, the VCU men’s team’s next game is its Dec. 30 Atlantic 10 opener at home against George Mason, and the VCU women’s team’s next game is its Jan. 1 A-10 opener at La Salle.
League wide, the recent effects of COVID-19 in college basketball may push the A-10 to reconsider its policy on virus-related schedule disruptions. A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade said in the fall that if a team can’t play due to a COVID-19-related issue, and its opponent can play, the affected team would take a forfeit.
But Drew Dickerson, the A-10’s assistant commissioner for communications, told the Times-Dispatch Tuesday that, given the spike in cases and cancellations, that forfeit policy is under review by the league’s athletic directors.
“Conditions surrounding COVID-19 and its variants have shifted dramatically over the past several weeks and the forecast is for more change,” University of Richmond vice president and director of athletics John Hardt said Wednesday. “The A-10 is committed to doing the responsible thing in reviewing its policy under these challenging and ever-changing circumstances.
“As a league, it is important to determine whether the existing protocols and policy are the best alternatives to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes while also promoting and protecting competitive fairness.”
