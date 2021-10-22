As QB Brennan Armstrong gets healthy, his running could elevate UVA's offense even higher

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The suggestion left Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall virtually salivating. How much better could his team’s offense be once quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s knee is healthy enough to resume calling designed runs for him?

“Oh yeah, watch out,” said Mendenhall. “Watch out.”

Mind you, Virginia (5-2, 3-2 ACC) ranks fourth in the league in scoring and second in total offense and has won three straight. Armstrong leads the nation in passing yardage and, Friday, was added to the watch list for the Manning Award, given annually to the top quarterback in college football.

Still, there could be another level for Armstrong and this offense. A year after leading the team in rushing, Armstrong suffered a knee injury in the Cavaliers’ Week 2 win over Illinois. Since then, UVA has been reluctant to call designed running plays for the star quarterback. Armstrong still gets yards on the ground on broken plays, but the coaching staff clearly has it in mind to limit the number of times he rushes.

Saturday, in the first quarter against Duke, Virginia did call Armstrong’s number. On the third offensive snap, Armstrong took the snap, raced around the left edge and took off up the sideline for a 25-yard gain.