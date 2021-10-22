As QB Brennan Armstrong gets healthy, his running could elevate UVA's offense even higher

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The suggestion left Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall virtually salivating. How much better could his team’s offense be once quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s knee is healthy enough to resume calling designed runs for him?
“Oh yeah, watch out,” said Mendenhall. “Watch out.”
Mind you, Virginia (5-2, 3-2 ACC) ranks fourth in the league in scoring and second in total offense and has won three straight. Armstrong leads the nation in passing yardage and, Friday, was added to the watch list for the Manning Award, given annually to the top quarterback in college football.
Still, there could be another level for Armstrong and this offense. A year after leading the team in rushing, Armstrong suffered a knee injury in the Cavaliers’ Week 2 win over Illinois. Since then, UVA has been reluctant to call designed running plays for the star quarterback. Armstrong still gets yards on the ground on broken plays, but the coaching staff clearly has it in mind to limit the number of times he rushes.
Saturday, in the first quarter against Duke, Virginia did call Armstrong’s number. On the third offensive snap, Armstrong took the snap, raced around the left edge and took off up the sideline for a 25-yard gain.
He added an 8-yard carry on the Cavaliers’ second drive. Those plays helped UVA jump out to a 10-0 lead on its way to a 48-0 blowout.
“We’ve stayed away from that,” said Mendenhall. “We just opened it a little bit and then pulled it back.”
Mendenhall isn’t the only one in the program eager to see what Virginia’s offense can be with the addition of Armstrong’s running game to the already-explosive passing game.
“Brennan, in past games, hurt teams with his throwing and his scrambling,” said senior guard Chris Glaser. “But when we have designed runs, that’s just another element that they have to plan for and design their defense against. And he’s fast. He hurts defenses with his feet and his arms. Really, he can do anything.”
So how might this week’s opponent, Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-2), approach defending Armstrong? UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae said he’s seen Armstrong’s passing success effectively force defenses to abandon their tendencies in an attempt to create confusion for the second-year starter, mixing coverages and blitz packages at a higher rate than normal.
“What we’ve found our opponents doing is they break with their identity,” said Anae.
The Yellow Jackets, a middle-of-the-pack defense in the ACC allowing 25.7 points per game, the ninth most, are coming off an open date. They beat Duke 31-27 in Durham, N.C. on Oct. 9. Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said the week off gave his defense a chance to get a head start preparing for all the machinations of Virginia’s offense.
“They do a lot of things,” said Collins. “There’s a lot of window dressing, a lot of motions, a lot of shifts, a lot of unique formations that you don’t see. So we’ve just been really diving into trying to figure out any tells that we can get, but really good players running a complex scheme.”
And it only gets more involved with the added dimension of Armstrong’s designed runs.
Crazily, the Armstrong knee injury isn’t the offense’s only ‘what-if’ this season. The team’s expected No. 1 wide receiver, Lavel Davis Jr., suffered a knee injury in spring and has not played. Neither has Ugo Obasi, another young pass catcher.
Receiver Dontayvion Wicks and tight end Jelani Woods, two of the top targets this year, both have missed time with in-season injuries.
“We haven’t played our best yet,” said Wicks. “There’s lot more we can do. A lot better we can be.”
