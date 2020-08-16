As sports seasons, protocols adjust, referees must adapt too

Claude Hines is a self-described workaholic.
He’s been a high school football referee in the area, with the Central Virginia Football Officials Association, for 18 seasons. He loves to officiate and, as a workaholic, he’s been fiending for his normal routine this time of year.
Scrimmages would typically be going, with the start of the season ahead next week.
But the whistles are quiet for now. Because of restrictions forced by the coronavirus, the VHSL voted late last month to postpone fall sports to spring. Those competitions, including football, are now slated to begin March 1 and continue through May 1. Winter and spring sports saw their schedules pushed back as well.
Many leagues and schools at the college level have opted out of a fall football season, too, with hopes of a spring season.
As teams all over try to adjust to new schedules and health protocols, the referees who’ll at some point be involved again are doing the same.
“It is what it is,” Hines said. “I'm just hoping that we do do a little something in the spring. But if not, so be it. Because it's really, truly out of our control."
According to Kelley Haney, who oversees VHSL’s officials program, there were 8,400 officials across all sports in the state last year. Each referee works for a particular officials association in their area and sport — like the CVFOA or, in basketball, the Central Virginia Basketball Officials Association.
As of now, with the revised VHSL schedule, the first games wouldn’t occur until Dec. 28, for winter sports. At the moment, Haney said, some of the officials associations in the state are continuing with their sport-specific training.
Officials are required to complete rules clinics, and those will be conducted through Zoom prior to the respective sports seasons.
As for safety adjustments that could be implemented for referees in the upcoming academic year, Haney said plans will be put in place closer to the start of the sports seasons.
“They're extremely valuable to the VHSL,” Haney said of officials. “Obviously we need them to keep our sports running. Our officials' safety is of utmost importance to us. And right now we're just at the beginning stages of looking at safety protocols for officials."
In the CVFOA, a COVID-19 committee was established to look at possible protocols — “And they’re entertaining everything that you can imagine,” CVFOA president B.A. Brooks said.
At the college level, the NCAA’s “Resocialization of Collegiate Sport” guidance states that, for officials “schools should consider the implementation of appropriate distancing and masking practices, as well as the use of electronic whistles.”
At the high school level, masks and the electronic whistles — operated with the push of a button rather than blown, eliminating the spray of particles into the air — would figure to be commonplace, too.
“We've talked about stuff such as allowing people to wear their masks, using hand whistles,” said Tyrone Hicks, the CVFOA’s supervisor of officials. “Protocols such as people, if you don't feel good, you can't referee.”
It figures that testing would be part of the process in some capacity, too. In college football, the ACC’s medical advisory group stated that officials on the field will be subject to its minimum testing standards (no more than 72 hours before each game).
According to the group: “The protocols for testing football game officials will be the responsibility of the Conference Office. Further, game officials will undergo symptom and temperature checks upon arrival at the venue."
Norman Gray, president of the CVBOA, has pondered questions like would officials be able to ride to games together and the potential of officials monitoring games while keeping a 6-foot distance from the players. Also the potential of participation waivers.
“There's a lot of things that I don't think have been explored right now,” said Gray, who's association has also put a health committee together.
Hicks and Gray have already had some officials choose to opt out of this year.
But, as the particulars get sorted out, one thing the officials without games this fall have to their advantage is time.
In the CVFOA, training has continued with a mixture of Zoom and on-field work. In the CVBOA — in addition to a variety game film and rules resources available through the association’s website — a group of officials meet three days a week to exercise.
One area official — who preferred not to be named and who works at the high school level with the CVFOA and CVBOA, and in Division II and Division III college football — said there’s a weekly Zoom meeting with college football referees around the state as well.
The group includes officials from levels like the ACC, which is still planning to play this fall, down to Division III. They examine film, discuss plays and evaluate how situations could be handled.
"The average fan doesn't realize the amount of hours that officials put into being officials," the referee said.
As they await additional clarity on what exactly the 2020-21 athletic season is going to look like, officials can at least ensure they’re prepared.
So, for them, the work continues until further notice.
"When the light gets turned on, we have to be ready to go,” said the local high school and collegiate official. “So our job is to simply be ready to go. Because you never know when the call is going to come. And that's the best we can do.”
