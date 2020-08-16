As sports seasons, protocols adjust, referees must adapt too

Claude Hines is a self-described workaholic.

He’s been a high school football referee in the area, with the Central Virginia Football Officials Association, for 18 seasons. He loves to officiate and, as a workaholic, he’s been fiending for his normal routine this time of year.

Scrimmages would typically be going, with the start of the season ahead next week.

But the whistles are quiet for now. Because of restrictions forced by the coronavirus, the VHSL voted late last month to postpone fall sports to spring. Those competitions, including football, are now slated to begin March 1 and continue through May 1. Winter and spring sports saw their schedules pushed back as well.

Many leagues and schools at the college level have opted out of a fall football season, too, with hopes of a spring season.

As teams all over try to adjust to new schedules and health protocols, the referees who’ll at some point be involved again are doing the same.

“It is what it is,” Hines said. “I'm just hoping that we do do a little something in the spring. But if not, so be it. Because it's really, truly out of our control."