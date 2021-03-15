As spring opens, Justin Hamilton eager for another chance to rebuild Virginia Tech's defense

Justin Hamilton’s plans for what his first Virginia Tech defense would look like had to be largely scrapped last football season.
In his first year as the Hokies’ defensive coordinator, Hamilton attempted to install his scheme without the benefit of spring practices and with a disjointed and disrupted fall that included him missing two games after contracting COVID-19.
The results were, not surprisingly, ragged, and by the middle of the season, Hamilton scaled back his plans. But by year’s end, when Tech faced Clemson and rival Virginia in back-to-back games, Hamilton had resumed putting his personal stamp on how the unit played.
And that’s where he’s hoping to pick off as the Hokies open spring practice Tuesday.
“I like the direction he was going,” said linebacker Dax Hollifield. “And by the end of the year, I feel like we were getting somewhere. I feel excited to see where it goes this spring.”
Hamilton, a former Tech player who had a rapid rise through the coaching ranks to become the successor to longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster, said he didn’t install a scheme that was overly complicated, but it was different than what the players had known under Foster.
With a normal spring and fall to install and teach the plan, Hamilton believes the players would have been ready to run it well during the season. Instead, the pandemic wiped out spring and left the fall scattered, with players and coaches missing time due to positive COVID tests and contact tracing.
Tech finished the year 5-6 and ranked 11th out of 15 ACC teams in both scoring and total defense, allowing 32.1 points and 447.5 yards per game.
“So much of the season was you were just trying to survive that day, or survive that week,” said Hamilton.
Now, Hamilton can take his unit back to the beginning, installing concepts and laying the foundation of his defense, instead of the rush-job he was forced to attempt last season to be ready for the opening game.
“An opportunity to start at square one and teach, focus on fundamentals and really try to build it from the ground up,” said Tech coach Justin Fuente. “That doesn’t mean completely new schematics. That means just taking a little bit more part whole philosophy in there, being able to let the kids understand how it all fits together.”
Hamilton and the Hokies certainly have the pieces to improve on that side of the football.
The return budding stars in linebackers Hollifield and Alan Tisdale, nickel back Chamarri Conner and defensive end Amare Barno, and added transfers in Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams and Vanderbilt safety Tae Daley.
The in-and-outs of COVID forced a number of younger players onto the field last season, including a number of defensive backs, and Hamilton’s group should reap the benefits of their experience this year.
And Hamilton, of course, gained his own experience in his first season as the team’s defensive play-caller. Some was good, some was bad, but all was formative for the young coach.
“We don’t really throw out everything from last year, and we don’t carry over everything from last year,” said Hamilton. “When we went back over our season, and looked at structurally what we were doing, we saw that by the midway to the last third of the season that we established some things that are good that need to continue on and we also found that some of the things that we did early we don’t need to bring. We need to cancel those.”
For Hollifield, he came away from the 2020 season feeling that, if the players can learn Hamilton’s system, it will be one they can thrive in.
“Halfway through the season is when it really started making sense for everybody and we started cleaning up things,” he said. “It’s cleaned up now, just going into spring ball and looks better. It’s a lot simpler. Things make sense. And everything is just really cleaned up, so that’s really what we want to get to -- a simple defense, go out there and play fast and play as one.”
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber