As spring opens, Justin Hamilton eager for another chance to rebuild Virginia Tech's defense

And Hamilton, of course, gained his own experience in his first season as the team’s defensive play-caller. Some was good, some was bad, but all was formative for the young coach.

“We don’t really throw out everything from last year, and we don’t carry over everything from last year,” said Hamilton. “When we went back over our season, and looked at structurally what we were doing, we saw that by the midway to the last third of the season that we established some things that are good that need to continue on and we also found that some of the things that we did early we don’t need to bring. We need to cancel those.”

For Hollifield, he came away from the 2020 season feeling that, if the players can learn Hamilton’s system, it will be one they can thrive in.

“Halfway through the season is when it really started making sense for everybody and we started cleaning up things,” he said. “It’s cleaned up now, just going into spring ball and looks better. It’s a lot simpler. Things make sense. And everything is just really cleaned up, so that’s really what we want to get to -- a simple defense, go out there and play fast and play as one.”