As thousands of basketball players look to transfer under new rules, the nature of recruiting has fundamentally changed

In hoops, VCU men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades has observed that movement is more common than ever in players' careers “from a young age up.”

“I'd like to know how many times a kid changes an AAU team or a high school,” Rhoades said. “I mean, that has been going on now for a long time.”

As of April 14, according to The New York Times, there were about 1,400 men’s basketball players and 1,000 women’s basketball players in the transfer portal.

VCU women’s basketball coach Beth O’Boyle believes the transfer rule will have a huge impact, but also believes it’s important to look at the case of each student-athlete individually.

“The hard part of the new rule is you may see student-athletes that may make a decision to transfer too quickly, but I do think overall you will see the transfer portal level out over the next few years,” she said.

For the proliferation of transferring in men’s hoops, Mooney faults many coaches who exaggerate prospects’ future roles. Very few offenses are built around a prospect, though that’s what some hear during the recruiting process, according to Mooney.