As thousands of basketball players look to transfer under new rules, the nature of recruiting has fundamentally changed

University of Richmond men’s basketball coach Chris Mooney believes firmly that student-athletes should have the right to switch schools, so the one-time transfer rule recently adopted by the NCAA makes sense to him, on its surface.
Mooney, however, recognizes unintended consequences that can reshape multiple programs following the decision of one student-athlete to take advantage of the policy adjustment that allows a basketball player to transfer without sitting out a year, which was previously required.
“Player One at School A, he’s unhappy for whatever reason. It’s his right to transfer,” said Mooney. “Player Two at School B might be thrilled, and he’s happy to be there, he likes the coaches’ plan, he likes the school.”
Player One from School A then transfers to School B. Mooney suggested that Player Two at School B could be affected because now he’s not going to play as much as he projected. He transfers to School C, at which point additional dominoes may fall.
The NCAA Division I Council added the one-time transfer rule tweak earlier this month, officially announced on April 15. It’s pending ratification by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Wednesday, but is set to go into effect for the 2021-22 school year.
The one-time transfer allowance is being added for men’s and women’s basketball, football, baseball and men’s ice hockey. Other sports already had it.
In hoops, VCU men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades has observed that movement is more common than ever in players' careers “from a young age up.”
“I'd like to know how many times a kid changes an AAU team or a high school,” Rhoades said. “I mean, that has been going on now for a long time.”
As of April 14, according to The New York Times, there were about 1,400 men’s basketball players and 1,000 women’s basketball players in the transfer portal.
VCU women’s basketball coach Beth O’Boyle believes the transfer rule will have a huge impact, but also believes it’s important to look at the case of each student-athlete individually.
“The hard part of the new rule is you may see student-athletes that may make a decision to transfer too quickly, but I do think overall you will see the transfer portal level out over the next few years,” she said.
For the proliferation of transferring in men’s hoops, Mooney faults many coaches who exaggerate prospects’ future roles. Very few offenses are built around a prospect, though that’s what some hear during the recruiting process, according to Mooney.
“That’s just an absurd thought, just an absolutely absurd thought,” he said. “But when you’re being recruited at a Division I level, that seems more believable because three other schools are telling you that. These are impossibly high expectations set by the coaches that really can’t be reached, and then of course the student-athlete is going to feel like he wasn’t given as much of an opportunity as he was promised.
“He wasn’t.”
Already evident to Mooney is Division I schools recruiting exclusively through transfer lists, rather than investigating high-school talent. Mooney, UR’s coach for 16 seasons, feels the Spiders’ best competitive chance is with four-year players who develop.
For Rhoades, whether a high school prospect or a transfer, players who fit how the Rams operate, and their core values, are sought. Roster balance is also important to VCU.
“You want to get the best players you can, that are going to fit what you do,” he said.
The way coaches generally handle players’ discipline and correct mistakes could change as coaches become more sensitive to the increased freedom players have, and what may cause them to feel uncomfortable enough to explore a transfer. Mooney believes this portrayal of student-athletes is unfair because most want to be coached, appreciate how much a school and staff care about them, and will not look to transfer in response to, for instance, a series of difficult practices.
Richmond women’s basketball coach Aaron Roussell said any time expectations are lowered for student-athletes, “you change the culture, because you get what you allow. You still have to have those high standards and high expectations. Something we’ve always said is if you keep high standards and high expectations, one of two things is going to happen. The kids are going to meet those standards and expectations, or the ones that don’t want to are going to leave.
”Either way, your program gets stronger.”
Roussell said he hopes players don’t use the one-time transfer option “just to get away from adversity. I think you don’t want to make this too easy to avoid something that’s hard.” There is the risk, however, that someone in a student-athlete’s sphere of influence will recommend a transfer during challenging times, Roussell added.
“This isn’t something I’m fighting. I’m perfectly OK with it,” said Roussell. “This train’s coming. We have to all get on board. I’m a proponent of this, but obviously you still have some concerns.”
With the rule, Rhoades believes high-major schools could continue to scoop up good mid-major players.
“You've seen that happen already, just with this spring,” he said. “So, it is a concern.”
Mooney and Roussell also expressed apprehension about tampering: representatives of programs at a higher level directly or indirectly contacting standouts at a lower level and making them aware that there are scholarships available.
“I know it has happened. I know it’s happening,” Mooney said. “That’s the ugly part of acquiring talent.”
The equation works the other way, too, whether or not tampering is involved. The Spiders’ leading scorer the last two seasons was guard Blake Francis, who spent his first two years at Wagner, and then shifted to UR and sat out a year. Francis wanted to play at a more competitive tier.
Player movement seems likely to increase in light of the NCAA’s relaxed transfer guidelines. In Roussell’s view, there is hope for stability at Richmond because “if you’re coming here for the right reasons, it’s not just about basketball. There are a lot of reasons to stay at the University of Richmond aside from basketball, and I think that’s one thing we’re going to benefit from.”
Whatever anyone’s opinion is of the one-time transfer rule, Rhoades said he respects it.
“It's your choice to use it; it's your choice to not,” Rhoades said. “But it's going to be a very impactful mechanism for the changing of college basketball."
