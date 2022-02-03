As UVA and Virginia Tech football focus on in-state recruiting, Hokies win Round 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As Brent Pry and Tony Elliott got going in their first recruiting push as the head football coaches at Virginia Tech and UVA, respectively, both men emphasized the importance of keeping in-state talent home.

Both coaches and their staffs spent much of their first two months on the job crisscrossing Virginia, visiting high schools and laying the groundwork for the type of relationships that, they hope, will eventually build talent pipelines from those schools to their college campuses.

Yet, oddly, despite that effort, both men said they saw precious little of the other during that time.

“I did not bump into them,” said Pry, the former Penn State defensive coordinator hired by the Hokies on Nov. 30 to succeed Justin Fuente. “Maybe one time on the road did we see one of their assistants at the same school. I don’t know where they were at running around.”

Elliott and his staff were many of the same places as Tech’s coaches, but, like Pry, never saw much of their rivals.