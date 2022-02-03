As UVA and Virginia Tech football focus on in-state recruiting, Hokies win Round 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As Brent Pry and Tony Elliott got going in their first recruiting push as the head football coaches at Virginia Tech and UVA, respectively, both men emphasized the importance of keeping in-state talent home.
Both coaches and their staffs spent much of their first two months on the job crisscrossing Virginia, visiting high schools and laying the groundwork for the type of relationships that, they hope, will eventually build talent pipelines from those schools to their college campuses.
Yet, oddly, despite that effort, both men said they saw precious little of the other during that time.
“I did not bump into them,” said Pry, the former Penn State defensive coordinator hired by the Hokies on Nov. 30 to succeed Justin Fuente. “Maybe one time on the road did we see one of their assistants at the same school. I don’t know where they were at running around.”
Elliott and his staff were many of the same places as Tech’s coaches, but, like Pry, never saw much of their rivals.
“I did not see as much of those guys on the road,” said Elliott. “I know they were in the state. I know they were hitting it hard, and they're going to work their tails off and we're gonna work our tails off, and we're gonna win some battles, we're gonna lose some battles.”
Round 1 of those battles went pretty convincingly to the Hokies, who signed 12 in-state high school prospects in their 2022 class compared to just one for UVA.
That Tech group includes a pair of players – Matoaco defensive end Keyshawn Burgos and Graham offensive lineman Brody Meadows – who Tech flipped from their Virginia commitments after former Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped down.
Of the 12 in-state high school signees for the Hokies, six also held scholarship offers from UVA, including Burgos, Meadows and Highland Springs defensive tackle Rashaud Pernell.
Virginia landed in-state high school quarterback Davis Lane Jr., a three-star prospect from Liberty Christian Academy, who held no other Power Five offers. UVA also added defensive end Jack Camper, a Michigan State transfer and Virginia Beach native.
“We’re definitely going to make sure we sign more than two guys from Virginia going forward,” said Elliott. “But considering the circumstances, we had to go where the availability was.”
Both schools have struggled recruiting in-state in recent years, with top talent opting to leave Virginia for Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame, among other powerhouse programs.
UVA had eight in-state prospects in its 2021 class, two in 2020 and three in 2019, before this year’s showing.
Tech’s in-state haul was particularly impressive this year, considering the Hokies signed just six Virginia players in 2021, one in 2020 and six in 2019. The Hokies landed 11 of the top 30 in-state prospects, per the recruiting website 247sports, led the No. 7 recruit, Gunner Givens, a four-star defensive lineman from Daleville.
“Good work within our state borders,” said Pry. “Obviously the addition of those Virginia kids is important to all of us.”
Still, 11 of the top 12 prospects on the 247 list left the state, with five going to ACC foe North Carolina, a group highlighted the commonwealth’s No. 1 recruit, five-star Liberty Christian Academy offensive lineman Zach Rice.
Two other ACC programs, Clemson and Wake Forest, also pilfered prospects from Virginia.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber