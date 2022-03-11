As VCU sits on NCAA bubble, ESPN's Joe Lunardi offers his take

As VCU heads into Atlantic 10 tournament play on Friday night, with a quarterfinal matchup against rival Richmond, the team stands as one with work to do for a chance at the Big Dance.

The Rams are a group who sit right on the NCAA tournament bubble with Selection Sunday looming. They could, of course, guarantee their spot by winning the A-10 tournament and grabbing the conference’s automatic bid.

But as part of a media availability with local reporters on Friday morning, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi said he believes VCU would have to make the A-10 title game for a shot at an at-large NCAA bid.

Lunardi, though, has the Rams as part of his “next four out” ahead of the weekend.

“I have to say, in fairness, it looks like the consensus of the bracket world at this moment is higher on VCU than I am,” Lunardi said. “I have them next four out. I've seen them in some places as like the first team out.”

In Lunardi’s next four out, VCU is with a group of teams that also includes UVA, BYU, and Texas A&M.

The Rams have been elite defensively this season, second in the nation in limiting the 3 (holding teams to 26.8%), eighth in the country in turnovers forced (17.5 per game), ninth in steals (9.4 per game) and 12th in overall field goal percentage defense (holding teams to 38.8%).

What has been a limitation for VCU is offensive execution — even with notable improvement on that end in A-10 play, the Rams still sit 243rd nationally in KenPom.com’s adjusted offensive efficiency, scoring at a rate of 100.0 points per 100 possessions.

“I'm not an eye test, I'm a metric and resume guy,” Lunardi said. “They don't pass the eye test for me, because they can't score. At least not easily."

In Lunardi’s estimation, VCU is not the first team in line for an at-large bid to the tournament out of the A-10 should Davidson grab the automatic bid, but Dayton is. Lunardi currently has Dayton in his “first four out.”

VCU, right now, is included in 60 of 133 bracket projections tracked by the site bracketmatric.com.

The A-10 tournament bout between the third-seeded Rams and sixth-seeded Spiders tips off at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and will be broadcast on USA Network. Richmond beat Rhode Island 64-59 in Thursday’s second round, to advance, and VCU had a double bye.

“It's about us and about preparing this weekend, to whoever we play, we want it to be a great game,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said on Monday, about the possibility of facing UR. “And it's that time of the year, so it doesn't matter who the other team is, it's got to be about us and us preparing the right way this week."