ASUN conference, home to Liberty, will postpone fall sports

The ASUN Conference, home to Liberty’s sports other than football, will become the latest league to postpone fall sports until the spring, a source said Thursday. The league is expected to make an official announcement Friday morning.

Presidents and athletic directors from the league’s nine member schools met online Thursday afternoon to vote on the issue. Every school was represented according to the source.

The league also includes Bellarmine, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida and Stetson.

Liberty joined the ASUN – previously the Atlantic Sun – in 2018 for all sports except football, which competes as an independent. The school’s president, Jerry Falwell Jr., is currently on a leave and a school spokesperson said that, while the school was represented at Thursday’s meeting, he could not say who logged on to vote for Liberty.

The Flames, who compete as an independent in football, are still hoping to play that sport this fall.

Liberty's field hockey team plays in the Big East, which announced Wednesday it would not hold sports this fall.