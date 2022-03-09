ASUN seeking change after conference tourney champ declared ineligible for NCAA tournament

The tweet went out in all capital letters, punctuated by a pair of red exclamation points.

“WE JUST WON THE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT…AND CANT GO TO THE NATIONAL TOURNAMENT,” it read, a message on the social media account of Bellarmine senior guard Dylan Penn.

Bellarmine’s win over Jacksonville in Tuesday night’s ASUN basketball championship game is bringing national attention to the NCAA’s archaic reclassification policy, one that will keep the Knights out of this year’s NCAA tournament despite their victory.

“Sunday night, there’s gonna be 68 teams realize a dream,” Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport, a former VCU assistant, said Wednesday. “We will be the only team that won their league’s automatic bid that won’t hear their name called. I have to address that with our team. I have to use that as a teaching moment.”

It’s something the conference is fighting to change for future teams.

Because the Knights are in Year 2 of a four-year reclassification process, moving up from Division II to Division I, they are ineligible to win the ASUN’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Following Tuesday night’s 77-72 victory at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Bellarmine’s fans stormed the court and the team celebrated – knowing full well their win wouldn’t send them to the Big Dance.

Under ASUN bylaws, since the NCAA won’t allow Bellarmine to claim the league’s automatic bid to the NCAAs, it goes to regular-season champion Jacksonville State. The Knights are also ineligible for the NIT, because it’s run by the NCAA.

Bellarmine could be invited to a third-tier event, like the CBI or CIT.

The league, under commissioner Ted Gumbart, has proposed legislation that would speed up the timeframe for programs moving from Division II to Division I to become eligible to qualify for automatic bids to NCAA championships, its second effort to make this change.

Last year, the conference proposed the change as emergency legislation, in an attempt to head off exactly this season’s situation, but could not garner the 75% vote needed from the NCAA’s Division I council.

"There is an opportunity to use this momentum to voice our opinion that in today’s NCAA, there’s no reason to keep the team out for four years. The rationale is outdated,” Gumbart said Wednesday. “Why are you denying our student athletes something they’ve earned?"

According to a copy of the league’s proposal, obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, teams from schools in their third year of reclassifying would be eligible to win automatic qualifying bids to the NCAA tournament, shaving two years off the process in an attempt “to provide achievement-based opportunities to more student-athletes.”

Davenport praised the league’s leadership for its efforts.

“They put the players first,” he said. “When we do that, we can never go wrong. Because without those players, there is no college athletics.”

The proposal notes that, under the current four-year process, an athlete could play their entire career at a school and never be eligible to win an automatic qualification to an NCAA tournament.

The ASUN proposal also notes the policy is outdated, stemming from a time when teams could move up to Division I without having a conference invitation. McKay pointed out that, with the new NCAA transfer rules allowing one-time transfers and even transfers within a conference, one of the main impetuses for the rule is no longer valid.

Currently, there are at least eight college programs going through the reclassification process to Division I. North Alabama (ASUN), Merrimack (NEC) and California Baptist (WAC) are in the fourth year of their transitions, while Bellarmine, UC San Diego (Big West), Dixie State (WAC) and Tarleton State (WAC) are in Year 2 of the process.

Southern Indiana and Lindenwood begin their moves to the Ohio Valley Conference next year.

The ASUN is hoping Bellarmine’s surprise run to the conference championship will bring new light – and potentially a national outcry – to the plight of athletes caught up in their school’s reclassification efforts.

“I can just imagine what Scott Davenport’s feeling right now,” said Liberty coach Ritchie McKay, whose team lost to Bellarmine in the ASUN tournament semifinals. “They earned the opportunity to go.”

McKay has a deep understanding and appreciation for Bellarmine’s plight. In 1996, he took over a Portland State program that was re-starting. It faced a 10-year transition period under the rules at the time, he said.

“I got the job because no one wanted it,” joked McKay. “It was impossible to recruit to. That year was taxing. There was no carrot at the end of the year to dangle.”

The league hopes the public reaction to Bellarmine’s situation will help bring about change.

The perpetually embattled NCAA’s image has been further dinged this year by conferences like the CAA and the America East banning schools that are leaving those leagues from competing in postseason play. (The Horizon League initially planned to do the same with Illinois-Chicago but reversed course.)

The conferences insist they simply enforced existing bylaws, but advocates for student athletes saw it as another instance where business decisions made by administrators and conference officials took precedent over the best interests of student athletes.

This, of course, all comes on the heels of the NCAA’s 9-0 loss in front of the Supreme Court, when the nation’s top court skewered the association for restricting student athlete’s freedom.

But according to ASUN source, the NCAA committee that the proposal will be brought to, has already indicated to the conference it won’t support the change, making the move’s passage by the full Division I council an uphill battle.

So Tuesday night, Davenport’s Knights celebrate on the court with their fans, rejoicing in a victory that should have sent the former D-II powerhouse to its first DI tournament.

“When we finally got to the locker room, it was quite long after the game, that locker room was very, very emotional,” said Davenport. “The reason was, they were celebrating each other.”