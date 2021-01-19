At esteemed DIII R-MC, Buzz Anthony, Jackets 'just really excited to put a uniform on'

Buzz Anthony, the star guard on Randolph-Macon’s soon-to-be-activated basketball team, used uninvited separation from hoops to read more.
Anthony recommends his preferred prose to all who might benefit from a cleansing breath in response to the planet's COVID calamity.
He dug into “The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry: How to Stay Emotionally Healthy and Spiritually Alive in the Chaos of the Modern World,” by John Mark Comer.
“It had a big impact on my attitude with appreciating the slower times, when maybe [normally] I would be frantic to try to do things,” said Anthony.
Anthony and the Yellow Jackets, No. 1 in the Basketball Times Division III preseason poll, pick up the pace this week in preparation for their belated season opener. R-MC on Saturday visits Ferrum, the first of 13 games on Macon's regular-season schedule. Twelve are competition in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, which prohibits fans at winter indoor events.
“I can definitely speak on behalf of a lot of the players, we’re just really excited to put a uniform on,” said Anthony, a 5-foot-11 senior from Arnold, Md. “In practice, we really talk about competing a lot and when you compete a lot against the same guys, your brothers, day after day, it wears a little bit on you.
“So we’re ready for that joining together, everybody on the same team, and then just testing it.”
The Yellow Jackets return four starters and two key reserves from a 28-2 team that won the ODAC championship and authoritatively captured two victories in the Division III NCAA tournament before college sports abruptly ceased operations in March because of the pandemic.
Anthony (16.4 points per game, 6.2 assists per game, 2.2 steals per game) was named 2019 and 2020 ODAC player of the year, and also was recognized last season as a second team All-American by D3hoops.com and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). The Yellow Jackets return 84% of their scoring and 85% of their rebounding.
They couldn’t wait to play this season. And then they were forced to do so, for more than two months in which games are traditionally held, because of COVID considerations.
“Each guy is finding their unique things that I think COVID is teaching them,” said Anthony. “I know for me, hoops, and structure and rhythm of life, has been consistent for many years, and [the pandemic] has been a slap in the face in many ways.
“I think a lot of guys are just learning about themselves, and we’re connecting in deeper ways as a team that’s not just in the 94 feet.”
Coach Josh Merkel repeatedly advises his players to control what they can control, worry minimally about the remainder, and adopt an attitude of gratitude. Many non-Division I teams are not playing any games this season, Division IIs Virginia Union and Virginia State among them.
Like Division I players, the Yellow Jackets are regularly tested for COVID, and have learned from programs throughout DI leagues that pauses can pop up at any time because of positive tests and, more debilitating, contact tracing.
“We’re just trying to enter the gym every day like it could be our last,” said Anthony.
