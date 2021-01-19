At esteemed DIII R-MC, Buzz Anthony, Jackets 'just really excited to put a uniform on'

The Yellow Jackets return four starters and two key reserves from a 28-2 team that won the ODAC championship and authoritatively captured two victories in the Division III NCAA tournament before college sports abruptly ceased operations in March because of the pandemic.

Anthony (16.4 points per game, 6.2 assists per game, 2.2 steals per game) was named 2019 and 2020 ODAC player of the year, and also was recognized last season as a second team All-American by D3hoops.com and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). The Yellow Jackets return 84% of their scoring and 85% of their rebounding.

They couldn’t wait to play this season. And then they were forced to do so, for more than two months in which games are traditionally held, because of COVID considerations.

“Each guy is finding their unique things that I think COVID is teaching them,” said Anthony. “I know for me, hoops, and structure and rhythm of life, has been consistent for many years, and [the pandemic] has been a slap in the face in many ways.

“I think a lot of guys are just learning about themselves, and we’re connecting in deeper ways as a team that’s not just in the 94 feet.”